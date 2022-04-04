Gold Price Today, 4th April 2022: Gold rates on Monday remained more or less steady. While 100 grams of 22-carat-gold was being sold at Rs 4,79,500, the price of one gram of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 4,795 today, the Good Returns Website showed. For the unversed, Gold prices in India vary from state to state and city to city due to different taxes levied by the respective state governments, excise duty, and other duties.Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 1st April 2022: Cheers For Buyers as Yellow Metal Remains Stable. Check City-Wise Revised Rates Here

The gold rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Kerala, and Kolkata was Rs 47,950 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold. In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was trading at Rs 48,250. The gold rate in Pune, Vadodara, and Patna was Rs 48,000, the same as the gold price in Nagpur and Nashik.



City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Bangalore Rs 47,950 Rs 52,460 Hyderabad Rs 47,950 Rs 52,460 Bhubaneswar Rs 47,950 Rs 52,460 Jaipur Rs 48,100 Rs 52,450 Lucknow Rs 48,100 Rs 52,450 Ahmedabad Rs 48,030 Rs 52,350 Nagpur Rs 48,000 Rs 52,400 Madurai Rs 48,250 Rs 52,630 Coimbatore Rs 48,250 Rs 52,630

Readers, please note that the gold rates mentioned in the copy differ from the gold prices at jewelry shops.

Gold jewellery retailers’ revenue likely to rise by 12-15% next fiscal

Rating agency Crisil asserted that steady demand of yellow metal is expected to raise gold jewellery retailers’ revenue by 12-15 per cent next fiscal. It also said that the segment’s revenue is expected to grow by 20-22 per cent this fiscal, albeit on a lower base of the Covid-19 pandemic-impacted last fiscal.