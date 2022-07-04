Gold Rate Today, 4th July 2022: Amid a hike in import duty, gold prices in India were trading higher, up 0.36 per cent or Rs 187 at Rs 52,104 per 10 grams on Monday morning. Silver futures, on the other hand, rose by 0.43 per cent or Rs 250 at Rs 58,425 per kg. Earlier last week, gold and silver prices had witnessed high volatility last week after the US, UK, and European central bank chiefs at the annual ECB Forum hinted at more policy action to curb inflation.

In Delhi, Mumbai, Kerala, and Kolkata, the gold rate was hovering around Rs 48,000 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold. Gold prices in India vary from state to state and city to city due to different taxes levied by the respective state governments, excise duty, and other duties. Also Read - Gold Prices Fall By Rs 20,000! Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 23 Here | Gold Rate Today

Gold Rate Today (Source: goodreturns.in)