Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India fell by Rs 1,500 per 100 gram across all major cities on Tuesday. Following the drop, gold price was down below Rs 50,000 mark per 10 gram of 22-carat bringing much joy for the common buyers in the country, as per data on the good returns website.

The gold rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Kerala, and Kolkata was Rs 47,800 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold. In Chennai, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 48,030. The gold rate in Pune and Vadodara was Rs 47, 850. Gold prices in India vary from state to state and city to city due to different taxes levied by the respective state governments, excise duty, and other duties.

Check gold rates in your city (Credits: Good Returns)

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Bangalore Rs 47,800 Rs 52,140 Hyderabad Rs 47,800 Rs 52,140 Bhubaneswar Rs 47,800 Rs 52,140 Jaipur Rs 47,950 Rs 52,290 Lucknow Rs 47,950 Rs 52,290 Ahmedabad Rs 47,880 Rs 52,220 Nagpur Rs 48,850 Rs 52,190 Madurai Rs 48,030 Rs 52,400 Coimbatore Rs 48,030 Rs 52,400

Bullion outlook for the day from Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

On Monday, gold and silver were settled on a flat to positive note as the international markets it showed higher gain than domestic due to the rupee strengthening. Gold and silver strength in the dollar and gains in the global equity market but after a recovery in crude oil prices gold also recovered in the later evening sessions. Bullion prices were gained amid talks of more economic sanctions including oil and gas on Russia by the U.S. and European countries.

Gold has support at $1917-1905, while resistance at $1938-1949. Silver has support at $24.20- 23.92, while resistance is at $24.65-25.00. In INR terms gold has support at Rs51,220–50,980, while resistance is at Rs51,880–52,085. Silver has support at Rs65,850- 65,280 while resistance is at Rs67,100–67510.