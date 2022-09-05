Gold Rate Today, 5th Sept 2022: Gold prices on Monday remained stable at Rs 46, 650 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold, goodreturns.in website showed. While the portal reports the standard gold rate for the day, the prices vary slightly subject to individual cities. In the national capital, Delhi, buyers have to pay Rs 46,800 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, while for 10 grams of 24 carat, they’ll have to spend Rs 51,050.Also Read - Gold Rates Today: Price For Yellow Metal Slightly Up. Check Revised Rates In Your City Here

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹47,220 ₹51,510 Mumbai ₹46650 ₹50,890 Delhi ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Kolkata ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Bangalore ₹46,700 ₹50,940 Hyderabad ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Kerala ₹46,650 ₹50,890

NOTE: The list’s prices may not equal the local prices. The above table shows rates without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied.

India’s demand for yellow metal rises 43% in Q2

Meanwhile, India’s Gold gold demand for the second quarter (April-June) increased by 43 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter last year, revealed the latest report by World Gold Council.

Value-wise India’s second quarter (Q2) 2022 gold demand value was Rs 79,270 crore, an increase of 54 per cent in comparison with Q2 2021 (Rs 51,540 crore). Total jewellery demand in India for Q2 2022 was up by 49 per cent at 140.3 tonnes as compared to Q2 2021 (94 tonnes).