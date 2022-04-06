New Delhi: The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 6 April stands at Rs 52,140 following no change from yesterday’s procuring rate. The price of the much-in-demand metal changes every day because of factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,800 in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being purchased at Rs 48,160 in Chennai. In Jaipur the rate for the 22-carat yellow metal stands at Rs 47,950.Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 5th April 2022: Yellow Metal Dips ₹1500. Check Latest Rates

If we look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it is priced at Rs 52,140 in Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi. Whereas, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 52,540 in Chennai. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 4th April 2022: Yellow Metal Slips Below Rs 50,000 Per 10 Grams. Check Latest Prices

Below are the gold rates from a few Indian cities this Wednesday: Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 1st April 2022: Cheers For Buyers as Yellow Metal Remains Stable. Check City-Wise Revised Rates Here

22, 24 Carat Gold Prices Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram22 Carat Gold
Today		24 Carat Gold
Today		Daily Price Change
1 gram4,7805,2140
8 gram38,24041,7120
10 gram47,80052,1400
100 gram4,78,0005,21,4000

Check Gold Rates in Your City Today (Credits: Good Returns) 

City22 Carat Gold
Today		24 Carat Gold
Today
Chennai48,16052,540
Mumbai47,80052,140
Delhi47,80052,140
Kolkata47,80052,140
Bangalore47,80052,140
Hyderabad47,80052,140
Kerala47,80052,140
Pune47,85052,190
Vadodara47,85052,190
Ahmedabad47,88052,220
Jaipur47,95052,290
Lucknow47,95052,290
Coimbatore48,16052,540
Madurai48,16052,540
Vijayawada47,80052,140
Patna47,85052,190
Nagpur47,85052,190
Chandigarh47,95052,290
Surat47,88052,220
Bhubaneswar47,80052,140
Mangalore47,80052,140
Visakhapatnam47,80052,140
Nashik47,85052,190
Mysore47,80052,140

Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City10 gram100 gram1 Kg
Chennai₹710₹7,100₹71000.00
Mumbai₹663₹6,630₹66300.00
Delhi₹663₹6,630₹66300.00
Kolkata₹663₹6,630₹66300.00
Bangalore₹710₹7,100₹71000.00
Hyderabad₹710₹7,100₹71000.00
Kerala₹710₹7,100₹71000.00
Pune₹663₹6,630₹66300.00
Vadodara₹663₹6,630₹66300.00
Ahmedabad₹663₹6,630₹66300.00
Jaipur₹663₹6,630₹66300.00
Lucknow₹663₹6,630₹66300.00
Coimbatore₹710₹7,100₹71000.00
Madurai₹710₹7,100₹71000.00
Vijayawada₹710₹7,100₹71000.00
Patna₹663₹6,630₹66300.00
Nagpur₹663₹6,630₹66300.00
Chandigarh₹663₹6,630₹66300.00
Surat₹663₹6,630₹66300.00
Bhubaneswar₹663₹6,630₹66300.00
Mangalore₹710₹7,100₹71000.00
Visakhapatnam₹710₹7,100₹71000.00
Nashik₹663₹6,630₹66300.00
Mysore₹710₹7,100₹71000.00

An updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, increased by 0.01 percent to Rs 51,537.00. Silver futures also witnessed a rise of 0.20 percent to reach Rs 66,425.00