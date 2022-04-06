New Delhi: The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 6 April stands at Rs 52,140 following no change from yesterday’s procuring rate. The price of the much-in-demand metal changes every day because of factors like making charges, excise duty and state taxes. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,800 in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being purchased at Rs 48,160 in Chennai. In Jaipur the rate for the 22-carat yellow metal stands at Rs 47,950.Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 5th April 2022: Yellow Metal Dips ₹1500. Check Latest Rates

If we look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it is priced at Rs 52,140 in Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi. Whereas, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 52,540 in Chennai. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 4th April 2022: Yellow Metal Slips Below Rs 50,000 Per 10 Grams. Check Latest Prices

Below are the gold rates from a few Indian cities this Wednesday: Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 1st April 2022: Cheers For Buyers as Yellow Metal Remains Stable. Check City-Wise Revised Rates Here

22, 24 Carat Gold Prices Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Daily Price Change 1 gram ₹4,780 ₹5,214 ₹0 8 gram ₹38,240 ₹41,712 ₹0 10 gram ₹47,800 ₹52,140 ₹0 100 gram ₹4,78,000 ₹5,21,400 ₹0

Check Gold Rates in Your City Today (Credits: Good Returns)

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹48,160 ₹52,540 Mumbai ₹47,800 ₹52,140 Delhi ₹47,800 ₹52,140 Kolkata ₹47,800 ₹52,140 Bangalore ₹47,800 ₹52,140 Hyderabad ₹47,800 ₹52,140 Kerala ₹47,800 ₹52,140 Pune ₹47,850 ₹52,190 Vadodara ₹47,850 ₹52,190 Ahmedabad ₹47,880 ₹52,220 Jaipur ₹47,950 ₹52,290 Lucknow ₹47,950 ₹52,290 Coimbatore ₹48,160 ₹52,540 Madurai ₹48,160 ₹52,540 Vijayawada ₹47,800 ₹52,140 Patna ₹47,850 ₹52,190 Nagpur ₹47,850 ₹52,190 Chandigarh ₹47,950 ₹52,290 Surat ₹47,880 ₹52,220 Bhubaneswar ₹47,800 ₹52,140 Mangalore ₹47,800 ₹52,140 Visakhapatnam ₹47,800 ₹52,140 Nashik ₹47,850 ₹52,190 Mysore ₹47,800 ₹52,140

Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 gram 100 gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹710 ₹7,100 ₹71000.00 Mumbai ₹663 ₹6,630 ₹66300.00 Delhi ₹663 ₹6,630 ₹66300.00 Kolkata ₹663 ₹6,630 ₹66300.00 Bangalore ₹710 ₹7,100 ₹71000.00 Hyderabad ₹710 ₹7,100 ₹71000.00 Kerala ₹710 ₹7,100 ₹71000.00 Pune ₹663 ₹6,630 ₹66300.00 Vadodara ₹663 ₹6,630 ₹66300.00 Ahmedabad ₹663 ₹6,630 ₹66300.00 Jaipur ₹663 ₹6,630 ₹66300.00 Lucknow ₹663 ₹6,630 ₹66300.00 Coimbatore ₹710 ₹7,100 ₹71000.00 Madurai ₹710 ₹7,100 ₹71000.00 Vijayawada ₹710 ₹7,100 ₹71000.00 Patna ₹663 ₹6,630 ₹66300.00 Nagpur ₹663 ₹6,630 ₹66300.00 Chandigarh ₹663 ₹6,630 ₹66300.00 Surat ₹663 ₹6,630 ₹66300.00 Bhubaneswar ₹663 ₹6,630 ₹66300.00 Mangalore ₹710 ₹7,100 ₹71000.00 Visakhapatnam ₹710 ₹7,100 ₹71000.00 Nashik ₹663 ₹6,630 ₹66300.00 Mysore ₹710 ₹7,100 ₹71000.00

An updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, increased by 0.01 percent to Rs 51,537.00. Silver futures also witnessed a rise of 0.20 percent to reach Rs 66,425.00