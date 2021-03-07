Gold Rate Today: After days of decline, gold rates witnessed a marginal hike across all major cities on Sunday. Following a hike of Rs. 270, the price of 22-carat gold in Delhi rose to Rs 43,850 from Rs 43,600. Meanwhile, in Chennai and Mumbai, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 42,160 and Rs 43,510 per 1o gram after an increase of Rs 320 and Rs 90 respectively.

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 42,160 Rs 45,990 Kolkata Rs 44,160 Rs 46,800 Bengaluru Rs 41,700 Rs 45,490 Pune Rs 43,510 Rs 44,510 Hyderabad Rs 41,700 Rs 45,490 Ahmedabad Rs 44,200 Rs 46,100 Lucknow Rs 43,850 Rs 47,840 Kerala Rs 41,700 Rs 45,490

Notably, gold futures that peaked at the height of the pandemic last year plunged around 20 per cent from the record highs. The precious metal remained under pressure throughout the week as the prices have gone down by Rs 12,000 since touching record highs Rs. 57000 per 10 gm. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 5 March 2021: Gold Rates Dip by Rs 1,800 Over a Week. Check Price in Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities