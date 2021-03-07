Gold Rate Today: After days of decline, gold rates witnessed a marginal hike across all major cities on Sunday. Following a hike of Rs. 270, the price of 22-carat gold in Delhi rose to Rs 43,850 from Rs 43,600. Meanwhile, in Chennai and Mumbai, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 42,160 and Rs 43,510 per 1o gram after an increase of Rs 320 and Rs 90 respectively.
|City
|22-k gold (per 10 gm)
|24-k gold (per 10 gm)
|Chennai
|Rs 42,160
|Rs 45,990
|Kolkata
|Rs 44,160
|Rs 46,800
|Bengaluru
|Rs 41,700
|Rs 45,490
|Pune
|Rs 43,510
|Rs 44,510
|Hyderabad
|Rs 41,700
|Rs 45,490
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 44,200
|Rs 46,100
|Lucknow
|Rs 43,850
|Rs 47,840
|Kerala
|Rs 41,700
|Rs 45,490
Notably, gold futures that peaked at the height of the pandemic last year plunged around 20 per cent from the record highs. The precious metal remained under pressure throughout the week as the prices have gone down by Rs 12,000 since touching record highs Rs. 57000 per 10 gm. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 5 March 2021: Gold Rates Dip by Rs 1,800 Over a Week. Check Price in Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities