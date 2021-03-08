Gold Price Today: Gold prices recovered from a near nine-month low on Monday. After witnessing some momentum, the price of one gram of 22-carat gold rose to Rs 4,386 today. Notably, the precious metal remained under pressure last week as the prices plunged below Rs 45,000. Gold futures that peaked at the height of the pandemic in 2020 had plunged around 20 per cent from the record highs. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 7 March 2021: Gold Prices See Marginal Hike. Check Cost in Your City
Following the marginal hike, the price of 22-carat gold in Delhi rose to Rs 43,860 from Rs 43,850. In Mumbai, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 43,520 per 1o gram after an increase of Rs 10. Notably, gold jewelry prices vary across India owing to excise duty, state taxes, and other factors. Also Read - Gold, Silver Prices Expected To Fall Further. Is It The Right Time to Buy? Check What Experts Suggest
Check rates in major cities here: Also Read - Gold Prices Down ₹12,000 From Record Highs, Slips Below ₹44,000. Check Rate in Noida, Mumbai And Delhi
|City
|22-k gold (per 10 gm)
|24-k gold (per 10 gm)
|Chennai
|Rs 42,170
|Rs 46,000
|Kolkata
|Rs 44,170
|Rs 46,810
|Bengaluru
|Rs 41,710
|Rs 45,500
|Pune
|Rs 43,520
|Rs 44,520
|Hyderabad
|Rs 41,710
|Rs 45,500
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 44,210
|Rs 46,110
|Lucknow
|Rs 43,860
|Rs 47,850
|Kerala
|Rs 41,710
|Rs 45,500
In the international market, spot gold climbed 0.3 per cent to USD 1,705.62 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to USD 1,703. The price of silver too rose 0.8 per cent to USD 25.38 an ounce, reported Reuters.