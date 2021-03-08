Gold Price Today: Gold prices recovered from a near nine-month low on Monday. After witnessing some momentum, the price of one gram of 22-carat gold rose to Rs 4,386 today. Notably, the precious metal remained under pressure last week as the prices plunged below Rs 45,000. Gold futures that peaked at the height of the pandemic in 2020 had plunged around 20 per cent from the record highs. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 7 March 2021: Gold Prices See Marginal Hike. Check Cost in Your City

Following the marginal hike, the price of 22-carat gold in Delhi rose to Rs 43,860 from Rs 43,850. In Mumbai, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 43,520 per 1o gram after an increase of Rs 10. Notably, gold jewelry prices vary across India owing to excise duty, state taxes, and other factors.

Check rates in major cities here:

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 42,170 Rs 46,000 Kolkata Rs 44,170 Rs 46,810 Bengaluru Rs 41,710 Rs 45,500 Pune Rs 43,520 Rs 44,520 Hyderabad Rs 41,710 Rs 45,500 Ahmedabad Rs 44,210 Rs 46,110 Lucknow Rs 43,860 Rs 47,850 Kerala Rs 41,710 Rs 45,500

In the international market, spot gold climbed 0.3 per cent to USD 1,705.62 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to USD 1,703. The price of silver too rose 0.8 per cent to USD 25.38 an ounce, reported Reuters.