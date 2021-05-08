Gold Rate Today: Gold prices witnessed yet another increase on Saturday. The yellow metal rates went up by Rs 5,100 per 100 gram, the Good Returns website showed. The Gold rate per 10 gram rose by Rs 510, following which 10 gram of 22-carat gold price in India is Rs 44,800 and the 100 gram 22-carat gold price is Rs 4,48,000. Yesterday, gold was priced at Rs 44,290 per 10 grams. Notably, gold has been witnessing a hike for the past few days. However, the precious metal is still down Rs 9,000 from August highs of Rs 56,200. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 5 May 2021: Check Latest Price of 22k Gold in Delhi, Bangalore, Pune And Other Cities

In cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, the precious metal was trading at Rs 44,810, Rs 46,860, and Rs 45,920 respectively for 10 grams of 22-carat gold. Also Read - Gold Price Today May 3: Good News For Buyers As Fall In Gold Rate Continues

Check Revised Rates in Your City Here

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 44,980 Rs 49,070 Bangalore Rs 44,510 Rs 48,560 Delhi Rs 45,920 Rs 49,960 Mumbai Rs 44,810 Rs 45,810 Kerala Rs 44,510 Rs 48,560 Patna Rs 44,810 Rs 45,810 Coimbatore Rs 44,980 Rs 49,070 Pune Rs 44,810 Rs 45,810 Ahmedabad Rs 47,070 Rs 49,070

Readers must note that the prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies. Gold prices also vary in jewellery shops. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 21 April 2021: 22k Gold Price Falls | Check Rates in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Other Cities

Should you buy gold now?

Fresh buying should be done only at corrective dips, advised Kotak Securities. “Gold has edged up as Fed officials seem to have managed to convince bond market players that rates may remain low for a long time. The momentum for gold still looks positive. However with challenges persist in form of increasing US optimism hence fresh buying should be only at corrective dips,” Mint reported quoting Kotak Securities.