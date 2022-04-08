New Delhi: After witnessing a downward trend for the last few days, Gold prices witnessed a surge across all major Indian cities on Friday, the Good Returns website showed. Following the surge, the yellow metal appreciated marginally to Rs 48,000 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold today and Rs 52,370 for 24-carat gold.Also Read - Gold Price Today: 10 Grams Of 24-Carat Sold At Rs 52,140. Check Latest Rates Here

Gram 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Daily Price Change 1 gram ₹4,800 ₹5,214 Rs 20/Rs 23 8 gram ₹38,400 ₹41,712 Rs 160/ Rs 184 10 gram ₹48,000 ₹52,140 Rs 200/Rs 230 100 gram ₹4,80,000 ₹5,21,400 Rs 2,000/Rs 2,300

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, gold buyers will have to pay Rs 48,000 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the yellow metal was trading a bit higher at Rs 48,590 The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 48,000, the same as the gold price in the national capital.

Check the latest gold rate in your city below (Credits: Good Returns)

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Bangalore ₹48,000 ₹52,540 Hyderabad ₹48,000 ₹52,140 Kerala ₹48,000 ₹52,140 Pune ₹48,100 ₹52,470 Vadodara ₹48,100 ₹52,470 Ahmedabad ₹48,080 ₹52,220 Jaipur ₹48,150 ₹52,250 Lucknow ₹48,150 ₹52,250 Patna ₹48,100 ₹52,470 Coimbatore ₹48,590 ₹53,010 Madurai ₹48,590 ₹53,010 Vijaywada ₹48,000 ₹53,010

Reader must not that the following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS, and other taxes.