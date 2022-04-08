New Delhi: After witnessing a downward trend for the last few days, Gold prices witnessed a surge across all major Indian cities on Friday, the Good Returns website showed. Following the surge, the yellow metal appreciated marginally to Rs 48,000 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold today and Rs 52,370 for 24-carat gold.Also Read - Gold Price Today: 10 Grams Of 24-Carat Sold At Rs 52,140. Check Latest Rates Here
|Gram
|22 Carat Gold
Today
|24 Carat Gold
Today
|Daily Price Change
|1 gram
|₹4,800
|₹5,214
|Rs 20/Rs 23
|8 gram
|₹38,400
|₹41,712
|Rs 160/ Rs 184
|10 gram
|₹48,000
|₹52,140
|Rs 200/Rs 230
|100 gram
|₹4,80,000
|₹5,21,400
|Rs 2,000/Rs 2,300
In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, gold buyers will have to pay Rs 48,000 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the yellow metal was trading a bit higher at Rs 48,590 The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 48,000, the same as the gold price in the national capital. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 5th April 2022: Yellow Metal Dips ₹1500. Check Latest Rates
Check the latest gold rate in your city below (Credits: Good Returns)
|City
|22 Carat Gold
Today
|24 Carat Gold
Today
|Bangalore
|₹48,000
|₹52,540
|Hyderabad
|₹48,000
|₹52,140
|Kerala
|₹48,000
|₹52,140
|Pune
| ₹48,100
| ₹52,470
|Vadodara
| ₹48,100
| ₹52,470
|Ahmedabad
| ₹48,080
|₹52,220
|Jaipur
| ₹48,150
|₹52,250
|Lucknow
| ₹48,150
|₹52,250
|Patna
| ₹48,100
| ₹52,470
|Coimbatore
| ₹48,590
| ₹53,010
|Madurai
| ₹48,590
| ₹53,010
|Vijaywada
|₹48,000
| ₹53,010
Reader must not that the following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS, and other taxes. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 4th April 2022: Yellow Metal Slips Below Rs 50,000 Per 10 Grams. Check Latest Prices