New Delhi: After witnessing a downward trend for the last few days,  Gold prices witnessed a surge across all major Indian cities on Friday, the Good Returns website showed.  Following the surge, the yellow metal appreciated marginally to Rs 48,000 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold today and Rs 52,370 for 24-carat gold.

Gram22 Carat Gold
Today		24 Carat Gold
Today		Daily Price Change
1 gram4,8005,214Rs 20/Rs 23
8 gram₹38,400₹41,712Rs 160/ Rs 184
10 gram₹48,000₹52,140Rs 200/Rs 230
100 gram4,80,0005,21,400Rs 2,000/Rs 2,300

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, gold buyers will have to pay Rs 48,000 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the yellow metal was trading a bit higher at Rs 48,590 The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 48,000, the same as the gold price in the national capital.

Check the latest gold rate in your city below (Credits: Good Returns) 

City22 Carat Gold
Today		24 Carat Gold
Today
Bangalore48,00052,540
Hyderabad48,00052,140
Kerala48,00052,140
Pune 48,100 52,470
Vadodara 48,100 52,470
Ahmedabad ₹48,080₹52,220
Jaipur ₹48,150₹52,250
Lucknow ₹48,150₹52,250
Patna 48,100 52,470
Coimbatore ₹48,590 ₹53,010
Madurai ₹48,590 ₹53,010
Vijaywada48,000 ₹53,010

Reader must not that the following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS, and other taxes.