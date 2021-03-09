Gold Rate Today: Gold continued its northward trend on Tuesday with prices witnessing a marginal hike for the third straight day. The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold rose by Rs 160 to Rs 43,680 from Rs 43, 520 yesterday, according to the Good Returns website. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 8 March 2021: Gold Price Recovers From Nine-Month Low. Check Rates in Noida, Delhi And Mumbai Here

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold rose to 44,150 per 10 gm from Rs 43,860, while in Mumbai it was trading at 43,680. Due to excise duty and state taxes, gold and silver jewelry prices vary across India. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 7 March 2021: Gold Prices See Marginal Hike. Check Cost in Your City

Check revised rates in major cities here: Also Read - Gold, Silver Prices Expected To Fall Further. Is It The Right Time to Buy? Check What Experts Suggest