Gold Rate Today: Gold prices on Sunday continued the northward trend, however, remained below Rs 45,000 per 10 grams. The yellow metal rates were increased Rs 1000 per 100 gram, the Good Returns website showed. If you want to buy 100 grams of 22-carat gold, you need to pay Rs 4,49,000, for 100 grams of 24-carat gold, you will have to spend Rs 4,59, 000. For 10 gm of 22-carat and 24-carat gold, customers have to spend Rs 44,900 and 45,900 respectively. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 44,800 per 10 gram (22-carat). Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 08 May 2021: Gold Prices Climb to ₹ 44,800/10gm. Check Latest Price of 22k & 24k Gold in Your City

In cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, the precious metal was trading at Rs 44,600 (for the ten grams of 22-carat gold). However, in Delhi and Mumbai, the price of 22-carat gold per 10 gm was Rs 45,900 and Rs 44,900 respectively.

Check Revised Rates in Your City Here

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 45,100 Rs 49,200 Bangalore Rs 44,600 Rs 48,660 Delhi Rs 45,990 Rs 48,660 Mumbai Rs 44,900 Rs 45,900 Kerala Rs 44,600 Rs 48,660 Patna Rs 44,900 Rs 45,900 Coimbatore Rs 45,100 Rs 49,200 Pune Rs 44,900 Rs 45,900 Ahmedabad Rs 47,170 Rs 49,170

Readers must note that the prices of gold and silver vary across the country owing to the excise duty, state taxes, and other levies. Gold prices also vary in jewellery shops.

Demand momentum for jewellery continued in Q1

Consumer demand for gold in India saw robust growth in the first quarter of calendar year 2021. According to a report by Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities, total consumer demand for gold in India, which includes jewellery, bars, and coins, witnessed a 37.4 per cent year on year growth in 1QCY21 to 140 ton. On a QoQ basis, demand was down 24.8 per cent.

Demand for jewellery remained robust in India, with volumes up 38.3% YoY to 102.5 tons in 1QCY21. Demand was boosted by easing of lockdown restrictions, lower gold prices, magnified by lowering of customs duty, and wedding demand.

Demand for gold bars and coins continued to witness a surge during 1QCY21. With the bottoming out of gold prices, consumers advanced purchases in the form of gold bars and coins. Demand for bars and coins rose 33.8 per cent YoY to 37.5t in 1QCY21.

(With agency inputs)