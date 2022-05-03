Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: India is celebrating Akshaya Tritiya on May 3. This year, the day falls with Eid ul-Fitr. The country is celebrating bot the festivals with great pomp and show after two years of break, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Among other things, buying gold is considered a lucky task on the day. So, if you are heading out to buy gold, have a look at gold rates before doing so.Also Read - Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Astrology Tips: How to Perform Rituals And What to do For Wealth And Prosperity

In India, the gold rate was Rs 47,200 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold on May 3, 2022. For 24-carat gold, the rate was Rs 51,510. The rates have remained the same as the markets are closed on the account of Eid ul-Fitr. For the last three days, the gold rates have been falling.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 3, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹48,160 ₹52,540 Mumbai ₹47,200 ₹51,510 Delhi ₹47,200 ₹51,510 Kolkata ₹47,200 ₹51,510 Bangalore ₹47,200 ₹51,510 Hyderabad ₹47,200 ₹51,510 Kerala ₹47,200 ₹51,510 Pune ₹47,280 ₹51,590 Vadodara ₹47,280 ₹51,590 Ahmedabad ₹47,260 ₹51,570 Jaipur ₹47,350 ₹51,660 Lucknow ₹47,350 ₹51,660 Coimbatore ₹48,160 ₹52,540 Madurai ₹48,160 ₹52,540 Vijayawada ₹47,200 ₹51,510 Patna ₹47,280 ₹51,590 Nagpur ₹47,280 ₹51,590 Chandigarh ₹47,350 ₹51,660 Surat ₹47,260 ₹51,570 Bhubaneswar ₹47,200 ₹51,510 Mangalore ₹47,200 ₹51,510 Visakhapatnam ₹47,200 ₹51,510 Nashik ₹47,280 ₹51,590 Mysore ₹47,200 ₹51,510

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.