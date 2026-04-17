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Gold, Silver Rate Today April 17 LIVE: Gold prices crashes or rebounds? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today April 17 LIVE: Gold prices crashes or rebounds? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today April 17 LIVE: Gold prices crashes or rebounds? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today, April 17 LIVE: Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing Israel-US conflict against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,573 (24K), Rs 14,276 (22K), and Rs 11,684 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,558 (24K), Rs 14,261 (22K), and Rs 11,669 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,667 (24K), Rs 14,361 (22K), and Rs 11,981 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,558 (24K), Rs 14,261 (22K), and Rs 11,669 (18K) per gram.

Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19, Indian households have between 11–16 per cent of all the gold ever mined above ground, more than the combined national reserves of the United States, Germany, Italy and Russia, a report said on Thursday. Recent price swings after nomination of Kevin Warsh as US Federal Reserve only show a short‑term correction and structural demand persist, digital investment platform InCred Money said in a note.

For centuries, Gold has long been termed as one of the safest investments because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during inflation and market volatility. Speaking of gold rates in India, 24K gold in India is Rs 558 per gram for 24 karat gold (99.9% purity), Rs 261 per gram for 22 karat gold (91.6% purity), and Rs 669 per gram for 18 karat gold (75% purity).

Gold and silver prices rose on Thursday even after US President Donald Trump’s remarks on easing geopolitical tensions and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (June 5 contract) climbed as much as 0.67 per cent or Rs 1,042 to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,54,990 by 10.57 a.m. Silver futures also jumped up to 1.58 per cent or Rs 3,993 to Rs 2,55,735, logging an intraday high. Check MCX gold rates, Comex gold, and Comex silver, All India Bullion Association gold rates, and All India Bullion Association silver rates here.

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