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Gold, Silver Rate Today April 18 LIVE: Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today April 18 LIVE: Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today: Will Gold and silver prices remained volatile or crash ahead of Akshaya Tritiya? Check rates of 18K, 22K and 24K gold across major cities amid global market trends.

Gold, Silver Rate Today, April 18 LIVE: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing Israel-US conflict with Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,434 (24K), Rs 14,149 (22K), and Rs 11,579 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,419 (24K), Rs 14,134 (22K), and Rs 11,564 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,501 (24K), Rs 14,209 (22K), and Rs 11,859 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,419 (24K), Rs 14,134 (22K), and Rs 11,564 (18K) per gram.

Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19, the silver price declined by Rs 5,700 to Rs 2.53 lakh per kilogram in the national capital on Friday, while gold fell to Rs 1.56 lakh per 10 grams amid subdued demand in the domestic market. According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal plunged Rs 5,700, or 2.2 per cent, to Rs 2,53,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes). Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also decreased Rs 1,600, or 1.01 per cent, to Rs 1,56,200 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).

For centuries, Gold has long been termed as one of the safest investments because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during inflation and market volatility. Speaking of gold rates in India(April 18), 24K gold in India is Rs 15419 per gram for 24 karat gold (99.9% purity), Rs 14,134 per gram for 22 karat gold (91.6% purity), and Rs 11,564 per gram for 18 karat gold (75% purity).

“Gold remained range-bound with subdued price action as markets stayed cautious ahead of key updates expected over the weekend on post-ceasefire developments,” Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst – Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said, news agency PTI reproted. Check MCX gold rates, Comex gold, and Comex silver, All India Bullion Association gold rates, and All India Bullion Association silver rates here.

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