Gold Rates Today: As on April 27, Gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,850 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 48,440. The prices have dropped by Rs 10 and for 10 gm of 22 Carat and for 24 Carat. Yesterday, Gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,860 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 48,440.

Minor fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam have been slashed.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 27, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in

City22 Carat Gold
Today		24 Carat Gold
Today
Chennai48,80053,240
Mumbai48,44052,850
Delhi48,44052,850
Kolkata48,44052,850
Bangalore48,44052,850
Hyderabad48,44052,850
Kerala48,44052,850
Pune48,49052,900
Vadodara48,49052,900
Ahmedabad48,52052,930
Jaipur48,59053,000
Lucknow48,59053,000
Coimbatore48,80053,240
Madurai48,80053,240
Vijayawada48,44052,850
Patna48,49052,900
Nagpur48,49052,900
Chandigarh48,59053,000
Surat48,52052,930
Bhubaneswar48,44052,850
Mangalore48,44052,850
Visakhapatnam48,44052,850
Nashik48,49052,900
Mysore48,44052,850

Note: There is no difference between normal gold rate and hallmarked gold rate. Nobody charges extra for giving you hallmarked gold rate. It is the same rate at which the normal gold is sold. The only difference is that you are ensured of purity when you buy normal gold.