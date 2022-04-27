Gold Rates Today: As on April 27, Gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,850 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 48,440. The prices have dropped by Rs 10 and for 10 gm of 22 Carat and for 24 Carat. Yesterday, Gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,860 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 48,440.Also Read - Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 26, 2022, Here | Gold Rate Today
Minor fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam have been slashed. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Over Rs 53,000. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 25, 2022, Here
The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in Also Read - Gold Price Today, 24th April 2022: Yellow Metal Rates Down Nearly ₹3,000. Revised Rates in Your City Here
|City
|22 Carat Gold
Today
|24 Carat Gold
Today
|Chennai
|₹48,800
|₹53,240
|Mumbai
|₹48,440
|₹52,850
|Delhi
|₹48,440
|₹52,850
|Kolkata
|₹48,440
|₹52,850
|Bangalore
|₹48,440
|₹52,850
|Hyderabad
|₹48,440
|₹52,850
|Kerala
|₹48,440
|₹52,850
|Pune
|₹48,490
|₹52,900
|Vadodara
|₹48,490
|₹52,900
|Ahmedabad
|₹48,520
|₹52,930
|Jaipur
|₹48,590
|₹53,000
|Lucknow
|₹48,590
|₹53,000
|Coimbatore
|₹48,800
|₹53,240
|Madurai
|₹48,800
|₹53,240
|Vijayawada
|₹48,440
|₹52,850
|Patna
|₹48,490
|₹52,900
|Nagpur
|₹48,490
|₹52,900
|Chandigarh
|₹48,590
|₹53,000
|Surat
|₹48,520
|₹52,930
|Bhubaneswar
|₹48,440
|₹52,850
|Mangalore
|₹48,440
|₹52,850
|Visakhapatnam
|₹48,440
|₹52,850
|Nashik
|₹48,490
|₹52,900
|Mysore
|₹48,440
|₹52,850
Note: There is no difference between normal gold rate and hallmarked gold rate. Nobody charges extra for giving you hallmarked gold rate. It is the same rate at which the normal gold is sold. The only difference is that you are ensured of purity when you buy normal gold.