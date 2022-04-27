Gold Rates Today: As on April 27, Gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,850 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 48,440. The prices have dropped by Rs 10 and for 10 gm of 22 Carat and for 24 Carat. Yesterday, Gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,860 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 48,440.Also Read - Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 26, 2022, Here | Gold Rate Today

Minor fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam have been slashed. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Over Rs 53,000. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 25, 2022, Here

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 27, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in Also Read - Gold Price Today, 24th April 2022: Yellow Metal Rates Down Nearly ₹3,000. Revised Rates in Your City Here

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹48,800 ₹53,240 Mumbai ₹48,440 ₹52,850 Delhi ₹48,440 ₹52,850 Kolkata ₹48,440 ₹52,850 Bangalore ₹48,440 ₹52,850 Hyderabad ₹48,440 ₹52,850 Kerala ₹48,440 ₹52,850 Pune ₹48,490 ₹52,900 Vadodara ₹48,490 ₹52,900 Ahmedabad ₹48,520 ₹52,930 Jaipur ₹48,590 ₹53,000 Lucknow ₹48,590 ₹53,000 Coimbatore ₹48,800 ₹53,240 Madurai ₹48,800 ₹53,240 Vijayawada ₹48,440 ₹52,850 Patna ₹48,490 ₹52,900 Nagpur ₹48,490 ₹52,900 Chandigarh ₹48,590 ₹53,000 Surat ₹48,520 ₹52,930 Bhubaneswar ₹48,440 ₹52,850 Mangalore ₹48,440 ₹52,850 Visakhapatnam ₹48,440 ₹52,850 Nashik ₹48,490 ₹52,900 Mysore ₹48,440 ₹52,850

Note: There is no difference between normal gold rate and hallmarked gold rate. Nobody charges extra for giving you hallmarked gold rate. It is the same rate at which the normal gold is sold. The only difference is that you are ensured of purity when you buy normal gold.