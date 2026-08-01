Gold, Silver Rate Today August 01: Gold getting costlier or trading down? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today August 01: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today August 01: Gold getting costlier or trading down? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credited: Google Gemini)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 01: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. According to the news agency IANS report, Gold and silver prices traded higher on Monday, with precious metals surging up to 1 per cent supported by a weaker US dollar and easing inflation concerns after crude oil prices plunged. Talking about the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August) opened at Rs 1,43,575 per 10 grams, compared with the previous close of Rs 1,43,106, news agency IANS reported.

At around 12:10 pm, gold was trading at Rs 1,44,173 per 10 grams, up Rs 1,067 or 0.75 per cent. During the session so far, the yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 1,44,230, an increase of about 0.8 per cent. Silver futures (September) also traded higher. The white metal rose as much as 1.26 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 2,24,955 per kg. At the last count, it was trading at Rs 2,24,844, up Rs 2,706 or 1.22 per cent.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,476 (24K), Rs 13,271 (22K), and Rs 10,861 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,461 (24K), Rs 13,256 (22K), and Rs 10,846 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,461(24K), Rs 13,256 (22K), and Rs 11,071 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,461 (24K), Rs 13,256(22K), and Rs 10,846 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 30: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of August 01, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,461 (24K), Rs 13,256 (22K), and Rs 11,071 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,461(24K), Rs 13,256(22K), and Rs 10,846(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,476(24K), Rs 13,271 (22K), and Rs 10,861 (18K).

Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,461 (24K), Rs 13,256 (22K), and Rs 10,846(18K).Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,461(24K), Rs 13,256(22K), and Rs 10,846(18K).

Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,461(24K), Rs 13,256(22K), and Rs 10,846(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,461(24K), Rs 13,256(22K), and Rs 10,846(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 gm ₹14,461 (+₹1) ₹13,256 (+₹1) ₹10,846 (+₹1) 8 gm ₹1,15,688 (+₹8) ₹1,06,048 (+₹8) ₹86,768 (+₹8) 10 gm ₹1,44,610 (+₹10) ₹1,32,560 (+₹10) ₹1,08,460 (+₹10) 100 gm ₹14,46,100 (+₹100) ₹13,25,600 (+₹100) ₹10,84,600 (+₹100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (10 gm) 22K Gold (10 gm) 18K Gold (10 gm) Chennai ₹14,461 ₹13,256 ₹11,071 Mumbai ₹14,461 ₹13,256 ₹10,846 Delhi ₹14,476 ₹13,271 ₹10,861 Kolkata ₹14,461 ₹13,256 ₹10,846 Bangalore ₹14,461 ₹13,256 ₹10,846 Hyderabad ₹14,461 ₹13,256 ₹10,846 Kerala ₹14,461 ₹13,256 ₹10,846 Pune ₹14,461 ₹13,256 ₹10,846 Vadodara ₹14,466 ₹13,261 ₹10,851 Ahmedabad ₹14,466 ₹13,261 ₹10,851

What are the silver rates alongside gold for August 01?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 234.90 per gram and Rs 2,34,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gram Today’s Silver Rate Yesterday Change 1 gm ₹234.90 ₹235.00 -₹0.10 8 gm ₹1,879.20 ₹1,880.00 -₹0.80 10 gm ₹2,349.00 ₹2,350.00 -₹1.00 100 gm ₹23,490.00 ₹23,500.00 -₹10.00 1 kg (1000 gm) ₹2,34,900.00 ₹2,35,000.00 -₹100.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today