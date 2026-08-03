Gold, Silver Rate Today August 03: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today August 03: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today August 01: Gold getting costlier or trading down? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credited: Google Gemini)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 03: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. According to the news agency IANS report, Gold prices dipped 1.16 per cent on a weekly basis as higher US Treasury yields and a firmer dollar capped safe‑haven demand. On Friday, MCX gold August futures gained 0.06 per cent while MCX silver September futures dipped 1.13 per cent. Currently gold futures stand at Rs 1,41,599, while silver futures stood at Rs 2,17,488 per kg, IANS reported. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,42,860 on Friday down from Rs 1,44,532 seen on Monday market opening, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Gold and silver remained volatile through the week, with bullion briefly rallying around 2 per cent after the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged. Gold later extended those gains into Thursday as the dollar softened later in the week. At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,436 (24K), Rs 13,224 (22K), and Rs 10,830 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,421 (24K), Rs 13,219 (22K), and Rs 10,815 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,460(24K), Rs 13,255 (22K), and Rs 11,034 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,421 (24K), Rs 13,219(22K), and Rs 10,815 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 30: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of August 03, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,460 (24K), Rs 13,255 (22K), and Rs 11,034 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,421(24K), Rs 13,219(22K), and Rs 10,815(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,436(24K), Rs 13,224 (22K), and Rs 10,830 (18K).

Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,421 (24K), Rs 13,219 (22K), and Rs 10,815(18K).Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,421(24K), Rs 13,219(22K), and Rs 10,815(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,421(24K), Rs 13,219(22K), and Rs 10,815(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,421(24K), Rs 13,219(22K), and Rs 10,815(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 gram ₹14,421 (-₹1) ₹13,219 (-₹1) ₹10,815 (-₹1) 8 grams ₹1,15,368 (-₹8) ₹1,05,752 (-₹8) ₹86,520 (-₹8) 10 grams ₹1,44,210 (-₹10) ₹1,32,190 (-₹10) ₹1,08,150 (-₹10) 100 grams ₹14,42,100 (-₹100) ₹13,21,900 (-₹100) ₹10,81,500 (-₹100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (per gram) 22K Gold (per gram) 18K Gold (per gram) Chennai ₹14,460 ₹13,255 ₹11,034 Mumbai ₹14,421 ₹13,219 ₹10,815 Delhi ₹14,436 ₹13,224 ₹10,830 Kolkata ₹14,421 ₹13,219 ₹10,815 Bengaluru ₹14,421 ₹13,219 ₹10,815 Hyderabad ₹14,421 ₹13,219 ₹10,815 Kerala ₹14,421 ₹13,219 ₹10,815 Pune ₹14,421 ₹13,219 ₹10,815 Vadodara ₹14,426 ₹13,224 ₹10,820 Ahmedabad ₹14,426 ₹13,224 ₹10,820 Jaipur ₹14,436 ₹13,224 ₹10,830 Lucknow ₹14,436 ₹13,224 ₹10,830 Coimbatore ₹14,460 ₹13,255 ₹11,034 Madurai ₹14,460 ₹13,255 ₹11,034 Vijayawada ₹14,421 ₹13,219 ₹10,815 Patna ₹14,426 ₹13,224 ₹10,820 Nagpur ₹14,421 ₹13,219 ₹10,815 Chandigarh ₹14,436 ₹13,224 ₹10,830 Surat ₹14,426 ₹13,224 ₹10,820 Bhubaneswar ₹14,421 ₹13,219 ₹10,815