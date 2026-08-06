Gold, Silver Rate Today August 06: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today August 06: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today July 31: Is gold trading higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 06: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. According to the news agency IANS report, Gold prices dipped 1.16 per cent on a weekly basis as higher US Treasury yields and a firmer dollar capped safe‑haven demand.

Earlier on Friday, MCX gold August futures gained 0.06 per cent while MCX silver September futures dipped 1.13 per cent. Currently gold futures stand at Rs 1,41,599, while silver futures stood at Rs 2,17,488 per kg. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,42,860 on Friday down from Rs 1,44,532 seen on Monday market opening, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,591 (24K), Rs 13,376 (22K), and Rs 10,947 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,576 (24K), Rs 13,361 (22K), and Rs 10,932 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,576(24K), Rs 13,361 (22K), and Rs 11,176 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,576 (24K), Rs 13,361(22K), and Rs 10,932 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 30: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of August 06, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,576 (24K), Rs 13,361 (22K), and Rs 11,176 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,576(24K), Rs 13,361(22K), and Rs 10,932(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 14,591(24K), Rs 13,376 (22K), and Rs 10,947 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,576 (24K), Rs 13,361 (22K), and Rs 10,932 (18K).Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,576(24K), Rs 13,361(22K), and Rs 10,932(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,576(24K), Rs 13,361(22K), and Rs 10,932(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,576(24K), Rs 13,361(22K), and Rs 10,932(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 gram ₹14,576 (+₹1) ₹13,361 (+₹1) ₹10,932 (+₹1) 8 grams ₹1,16,608 (+₹8) ₹1,06,888 (+₹8) ₹87,456 (+₹8) 10 grams ₹1,45,760 (+₹10) ₹1,33,610 (+₹10) ₹1,09,320 (+₹10) 100 grams ₹14,57,600 (+₹100) ₹13,36,100 (+₹100) ₹10,93,200 (+₹100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (per gram) 22K Gold (per gram) 18K Gold (per gram) Chennai ₹14,576 ₹13,361 ₹11,176 Mumbai ₹14,576 ₹13,361 ₹10,932 Delhi ₹14,591 ₹13,376 ₹10,947 Kolkata ₹14,576 ₹13,361 ₹10,932 Bangalore ₹14,576 ₹13,361 ₹10,932 Hyderabad ₹14,576 ₹13,361 ₹10,932 Kerala ₹14,576 ₹13,361 ₹10,932 Pune ₹14,576 ₹13,361 ₹10,932 Vadodara ₹14,581 ₹13,366 ₹10,937 Ahmedabad ₹14,581 ₹13,366 ₹10,937 Jaipur ₹14,591 ₹13,376 ₹10,947 Lucknow ₹14,591 ₹13,376 ₹10,947 Coimbatore ₹14,576 ₹13,361 ₹11,176 Madurai ₹14,576 ₹13,361 ₹11,176 Vijayawada ₹14,576 ₹13,361 ₹10,932 Patna ₹14,581 ₹13,366 ₹10,937 Nagpur ₹14,576 ₹13,361 ₹10,932 Chandigarh ₹14,591 ₹13,376 ₹10,947 Surat ₹14,581 ₹13,366 ₹10,937 Bhubaneswar ₹14,576 ₹13,361 ₹10,932

What are the silver rates alongside gold for August 06?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 240.10 per gram and Rs 2,40,100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today 24 Carat Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday 1 ₹240.10 ₹240.00 8 ₹1,920.80 ₹1,920.00 10 ₹2,401.00 ₹2,400.00 100 ₹24,010.00 ₹24,000.00 1000 ₹2,40,100.00 ₹2,40,000.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today