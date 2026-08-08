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  • Gold, Silver Rate Today August 08: Gold getting costlier or easing? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today August 08: Gold getting costlier or easing? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today August 08: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: August 8, 2026, 7:03 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today August 08: Gold getting costlier or easing? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Rate Today August 8: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: AI generated)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 08: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Thursday, Gold prices climbed to a seven-week high as lower US Treasury yields boosted safe-haven demand. Talking about the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (October 5) opened 0.36 per cent or Rs 536 higher at Rs 1,49,029 per 10 grams and later touched an intraday high of Rs 1,49,700 — an increase of 0.81 per cent or Rs 1,207 by 12:10 pm, news agency IANS reported.

On the other hand, silver futures (September 4) prices have witnessed buying momentum in early deals. The white metal touched an intraday high of Rs 2,28,397 per kg, an increase of 0.35 per cent or Rs 813 compared to the previous close of Rs 2,27,584, IANS reported. At the last count, it was trading at Rs 2,26,580, a decrease of 0.44 per cent or Rs 1,004. In the international market too, COMEX gold was trading 0.36 per cent higher at $4,320 per ounce. COMEX silver was at $62.36 per ounce, up 0.12 per cent.

Read more: Gold, Silver Rate Today August 07: Gold getting costlier or trading down? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today August 06: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,005 (24K), Rs 13,756 (22K), and Rs 11,258 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,990 (24K), Rs 13,741 (22K), and Rs 11,243 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,999(24K), Rs 13,749 (22K), and Rs 11,564 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,990 (24K), Rs 13,741(22K), and Rs 11,243 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of August 08, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 14,999 (24K), Rs 13,749 (22K), and Rs 11,564 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 14,990(24K), Rs 13,741(22K), and Rs 11,243(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,005(24K), Rs 13,756 (22K), and Rs 11,258 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,990 (24K), Rs 13,741 (22K), and Rs 11,243. (18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 14,990(24K), Rs 13,741(22K), and Rs 11,243(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 14,990(24K), Rs 13,741(22K), and Rs 11,243(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 14,990(24K), Rs 13,741(22K), and Rs 11,243(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold
1 gram ₹14,990 (+₹1) ₹13,741 (+₹1) ₹11,243 (+₹1)
8 grams ₹1,19,920 (+₹8) ₹1,09,928 (+₹8) ₹89,944 (+₹8)
10 grams ₹1,49,900 (+₹10) ₹1,37,410 (+₹10) ₹1,12,430 (+₹10)
100 grams ₹14,99,000 (+₹100) ₹13,74,100 (+₹100) ₹11,24,300 (+₹100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold
Chennai ₹14,999 ₹13,749 ₹11,564
Mumbai ₹14,990 ₹13,741 ₹11,243
Delhi ₹15,005 ₹13,756 ₹11,258
Kolkata ₹14,990 ₹13,741 ₹11,243
Bangalore ₹14,990 ₹13,741 ₹11,243
Hyderabad ₹14,990 ₹13,741 ₹11,243
Kerala ₹14,990 ₹13,741 ₹11,243
Pune ₹14,990 ₹13,741 ₹11,243
Vadodara ₹14,995 ₹13,746 ₹11,248
Ahmedabad ₹14,995 ₹13,746 ₹11,248
Jaipur ₹15,005 ₹13,756 ₹11,258
Lucknow ₹15,005 ₹13,756 ₹11,258
Coimbatore ₹14,999 ₹13,749 ₹11,564
Madurai ₹14,999 ₹13,749 ₹11,564
Vijayawada ₹14,990 ₹13,741 ₹11,243
Patna ₹14,995 ₹13,746 ₹11,248
Nagpur ₹14,990 ₹13,741 ₹11,243
Chandigarh ₹15,005 ₹13,756 ₹11,258
Surat ₹14,995 ₹13,746 ₹11,248
Bhubaneswar ₹14,990 ₹13,741 ₹11,243

What are the silver rates alongside gold for August 08?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 239.90 per gram and Rs 2,39,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today 24 Carat Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity Today Yesterday
1 gram ₹239.90 ₹240.00
8 grams ₹1,919.20 ₹1,920.00
10 grams ₹2,399.00 ₹2,400.00
100 grams ₹23,990.00 ₹24,000.00
1 kilogram ₹2,39,900.00 ₹2,40,000.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City-wise Silver Rates

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 KG
Chennai ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Mumbai ₹2,399 ₹23,990 ₹2,39,900
Delhi ₹2,399 ₹23,990 ₹2,39,900
Kolkata ₹2,399 ₹23,990 ₹2,39,900
Bangalore ₹2,399 ₹23,990 ₹2,39,900
Hyderabad ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Kerala ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Pune ₹2,399 ₹23,990 ₹2,39,900
Vadodara ₹2,399 ₹23,990 ₹2,39,900
Ahmedabad ₹2,399 ₹23,990 ₹2,39,900
Jaipur ₹2,399 ₹23,990 ₹2,39,900
Lucknow ₹2,399 ₹23,990 ₹2,39,900
Coimbatore ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Madurai ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Vijayawada ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Patna ₹2,399 ₹23,990 ₹2,39,900
Nagpur ₹2,399 ₹23,990 ₹2,39,900
Chandigarh ₹2,399 ₹23,990 ₹2,39,900
Surat ₹2,399 ₹23,990 ₹2,39,900
Bhubaneswar ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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