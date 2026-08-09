Gold, Silver Rate Today August 09: Gold getting costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 08: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Thursday, Gold prices climbed to a seven-week high as lower US Treasury yields boosted safe-haven demand. Talking about the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (October 5) opened 0.36 per cent or Rs 536 higher at Rs 1,49,029 per 10 grams and later touched an intraday high of Rs 1,49,700 — an increase of 0.81 per cent or Rs 1,207 by 12:10 pm, news agency IANS reported.

Meanwhile, silver futures (September 4) prices have witnessed buying momentum in early deals. The white metal touched an intraday high of Rs 2,28,397 per kg, an increase of 0.35 per cent or Rs 813 compared to the previous close of Rs 2,27,584, IANS reported. At the last count, it was trading at Rs 2,26,580, a decrease of 0.44 per cent or Rs 1,004. In the international market too, COMEX gold was trading 0.36 per cent higher at $4,320 per ounce. COMEX silver was at $62.36 per ounce, up 0.12 per cent.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,255 (24K), Rs 13,985 (22K), and Rs 11,446 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,235 (24K), Rs 13,965 (22K), and Rs 11,426 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,164(24K), Rs 13,900 (22K), and Rs 11,715 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,235 (24K), Rs 13,965(22K), and Rs 11,426 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of August 09, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,164(24K), Rs 13,900 (22K), and Rs 11,715 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,235(24K), Rs 13,965(22K), and Rs 11,426(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,255(24K), Rs 13,985 (22K), and Rs 11,446 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,235 (24K), Rs 13,965 (22K), and Rs 11,426. (18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,235(24K), Rs 13,965(22K), and Rs 11,426(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15, 235 (24K), Rs 13,965(22K), and Rs 11,426(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,235(24K), Rs 13,965(22K), and Rs 11,426(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Grams 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 gram ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426 8 grams ₹1,21,880 ₹1,11,720 ₹91,408 10 grams ₹1,52,350 ₹1,39,650 ₹1,14,260 100 grams ₹15,23,500 ₹13,96,500 ₹11,42,600

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold Chennai ₹15,164 ₹13,900 ₹11,715 Mumbai ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426 Delhi ₹15,255 ₹13,985 ₹11,446 Kolkata ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426 Bangalore ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426 Hyderabad ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426 Kerala ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426 Pune ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426 Vadodara ₹15,245 ₹13,975 ₹11,436 Ahmedabad ₹15,245 ₹13,975 ₹11,436 Jaipur ₹15,255 ₹13,985 ₹11,446 Lucknow ₹15,255 ₹13,985 ₹11,446 Coimbatore ₹15,164 ₹13,900 ₹11,715 Madurai ₹15,164 ₹13,900 ₹11,715 Vijayawada ₹15,238 ₹13,965 ₹11,426 Patna ₹15,245 ₹13,975 ₹11,436 Nagpur ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426 Chandigarh ₹15,255 ₹13,985 ₹11,446 Surat ₹15,245 ₹13,975 ₹11,436 Bhubaneswar ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426

What are the silver rates alongside gold for August 09?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 245 per gram and Rs 2,45,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Grams Today Yesterday 1 gram ₹245 ₹245 8 grams ₹1,960 ₹1,960 10 grams ₹2,450 ₹2,450 100 grams ₹24,500 ₹24,500 1 kg ₹2,45,000 ₹2,45,000

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today (1 gram)