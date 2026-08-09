EngilshHindi
  • India News
  • Business
  • Gold, Silver Rate Today August 09: Gold getting costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today August 09: Gold getting costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today August 09: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: August 9, 2026, 7:17 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today August 09: Gold getting costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Rate Today July 24: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 08: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Thursday, Gold prices climbed to a seven-week high as lower US Treasury yields boosted safe-haven demand. Talking about the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (October 5) opened 0.36 per cent or Rs 536 higher at Rs 1,49,029 per 10 grams and later touched an intraday high of Rs 1,49,700 — an increase of 0.81 per cent or Rs 1,207 by 12:10 pm, news agency IANS reported.

Meanwhile, silver futures (September 4) prices have witnessed buying momentum in early deals. The white metal touched an intraday high of Rs 2,28,397 per kg, an increase of 0.35 per cent or Rs 813 compared to the previous close of Rs 2,27,584, IANS reported. At the last count, it was trading at Rs 2,26,580, a decrease of 0.44 per cent or Rs 1,004. In the international market too, COMEX gold was trading 0.36 per cent higher at $4,320 per ounce. COMEX silver was at $62.36 per ounce, up 0.12 per cent.

Read more: Gold, Silver Rate Today August 08: Gold getting costlier or easing? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,255 (24K), Rs 13,985 (22K), and Rs 11,446 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,235 (24K), Rs 13,965 (22K), and Rs 11,426 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,164(24K), Rs 13,900 (22K), and Rs 11,715 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,235 (24K), Rs 13,965(22K), and Rs 11,426 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of August 09, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,164(24K), Rs 13,900 (22K), and Rs 11,715 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,235(24K), Rs 13,965(22K), and Rs 11,426(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,255(24K), Rs 13,985 (22K), and Rs 11,446 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,235 (24K), Rs 13,965 (22K), and Rs 11,426. (18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,235(24K), Rs 13,965(22K), and Rs 11,426(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15, 235 (24K), Rs 13,965(22K), and Rs 11,426(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,235(24K), Rs 13,965(22K), and Rs 11,426(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Grams 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold
1 gram ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426
8 grams ₹1,21,880 ₹1,11,720 ₹91,408
10 grams ₹1,52,350 ₹1,39,650 ₹1,14,260
100 grams ₹15,23,500 ₹13,96,500 ₹11,42,600

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold
Chennai ₹15,164 ₹13,900 ₹11,715
Mumbai ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426
Delhi ₹15,255 ₹13,985 ₹11,446
Kolkata ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426
Bangalore ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426
Hyderabad ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426
Kerala ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426
Pune ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426
Vadodara ₹15,245 ₹13,975 ₹11,436
Ahmedabad ₹15,245 ₹13,975 ₹11,436
Jaipur ₹15,255 ₹13,985 ₹11,446
Lucknow ₹15,255 ₹13,985 ₹11,446
Coimbatore ₹15,164 ₹13,900 ₹11,715
Madurai ₹15,164 ₹13,900 ₹11,715
Vijayawada ₹15,238 ₹13,965 ₹11,426
Patna ₹15,245 ₹13,975 ₹11,436
Nagpur ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426
Chandigarh ₹15,255 ₹13,985 ₹11,446
Surat ₹15,245 ₹13,975 ₹11,436
Bhubaneswar ₹15,235 ₹13,965 ₹11,426

What are the silver rates alongside gold for August 09?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 245 per gram and Rs 2,45,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Grams Today Yesterday
1 gram ₹245 ₹245
8 grams ₹1,960 ₹1,960
10 grams ₹2,450 ₹2,450
100 grams ₹24,500 ₹24,500
1 kg ₹2,45,000 ₹2,45,000

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today (1 gram)

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 KG
Chennai ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000
Mumbai ₹2,450 ₹24,500 ₹2,45,000
Delhi ₹2,450 ₹24,500 ₹2,45,000
Kolkata ₹2,450 ₹24,500 ₹2,45,000
Bangalore ₹2,450 ₹24,500 ₹2,45,000
Hyderabad ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Kerala ₹2,499 ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Pune ₹2,450 ₹24,500 ₹2,45,000
Vadodara ₹2,450 ₹24,500 ₹2,45,000
Ahmedabad ₹2,450 ₹24,500 ₹2,45,000

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.