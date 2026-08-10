Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 10: Gold gets costlier or trades lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 10: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 10: Gold gets costlier or trades lower? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: Created using ChatGPT)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 10: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Thursday, Gold prices climbed to a seven-week high as lower US Treasury yields boosted safe-haven demand even as optimism over a possible US-Iran agreement raised hopes of easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Speaking about the the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (October 5) opened 0.36 per cent or Rs 536 higher at Rs 1,49,029 per 10 grams and later touched an intraday high of Rs 1,49,700 — an increase of 0.81 per cent or Rs 1,207 by 12:10 pm, news agency IANS reported. Meanwhile, the silver futures (September 4) prices have witnessed buying momentum in early deals, the report added.

Moreover, the white metal touched an intraday high of Rs 2,28,397 per kg, an increase of 0.35 per cent or Rs 813 compared to the previous close of Rs 2,27,584. At the last count, it was trading at Rs 2,26,580, a decrease of 0.44 per cent or Rs 1,004. Talking about the international market too, COMEX gold was trading 0.36 per cent higher at $4,320 per ounce. COMEX silver was at $62.36 per ounce, up 0.12 per cent.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today August 08: Gold getting costlier or easing? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,254 (24K), Rs 13,984 (22K), and Rs 11,445 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,234 (24K), Rs 13,964 (22K), and Rs 11,425 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,163(24K), Rs 13,899 (22K), and Rs 11,714 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 14,234 (24K), Rs 13,964(22K), and Rs 11,425 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of August 10, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,163(24K), Rs 13,899 (22K), and Rs 11,714 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,234(24K), Rs 13,964(22K), and Rs 11,425(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,254(24K), Rs 13,984 (22K), and Rs 11,445 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,234 (24K), Rs 13,964 (22K), and Rs 11,425. (18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,234(24K), Rs 13,964(22K), and Rs 11,425(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15, 234 (24K), Rs 13,964(22K), and Rs 11,425(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,234(24K), Rs 13,964(22K), and Rs 11,425(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 Gram ₹15,234 (-₹1) ₹13,964 (-₹1) ₹11,425 (-₹1) 8 Grams ₹1,21,872 (-₹8) ₹1,11,712 (-₹8) ₹91,400 (-₹8) 10 Grams ₹1,52,340 (-₹10) ₹1,39,640 (-₹10) ₹1,14,250 (-₹10) 100 Grams ₹15,23,400 (-₹100) ₹13,96,400 (-₹100) ₹11,42,500 (-₹100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (per gram) 22K Gold (per gram) 18K Gold (per gram) Chennai ₹15,163 ₹13,899 ₹11,714 Mumbai ₹15,234 ₹13,964 ₹11,425 Delhi ₹15,254 ₹13,984 ₹11,445 Kolkata ₹15,234 ₹13,964 ₹11,425 Bangalore ₹15,234 ₹13,964 ₹11,425 Hyderabad ₹15,234 ₹13,964 ₹11,425 Kerala ₹15,234 ₹13,964 ₹11,425 Pune ₹15,234 ₹13,964 ₹11,425 Vadodara ₹15,244 ₹13,974 ₹11,435

What are the silver rates alongside gold for August 10?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 244.90 per gram and Rs 2,44,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday 1 ₹244.90 ₹245 8 ₹1,959.20 ₹1,960 10 ₹2,449 ₹2,450 100 ₹24,490 ₹24,500 1000 ₹2,44,900 ₹2,45,000

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today