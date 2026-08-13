Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 13: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 13: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today July 31: Is gold trading higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 13: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Monday, Gold and silver prices rose sharply due to buying momentum ahead of the festive season and firm global market cues, with precious metals recording substantial gains of up to more than 1 per cent, IANS reported. Speaking about the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery jumped as much as 0.76 per cent or Rs 1,162 to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,52,982 as of 12:38 pm.

At the last count, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,52,900, an increase of 0.71 per cent or Rs 1,080. It touched an intraday low of Rs 1,51,461, down 0.23 per cent or Rs 359. The report further mentioned that the silver futures for September contract outperformed gold rising up to 1.62 per cent or Rs 3,755 to touch an intraday high of Rs 2,35,221 so far. The white metal was trading at Rs 2,34,893, a jump of 1.48 per cent or Rs 3,427. It touched an intraday low of Rs 2,31,660, a decrease of 0.08 per cent or Rs 194.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today August 08: Gold getting costlier or easing? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,502 (24K), Rs 14,211 (22K), and Rs 11,630 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,487 (24K), Rs 14, 196 (22K), and Rs 11,615 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,492(24K), Rs 14,201 (22K), and Rs 11,981 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,487 (24K), Rs 14,196(22K), and Rs 11,615 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of August 13, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,492(24K), Rs 14,201 (22K), and Rs 11,981 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,487(24K), Rs 14,196(22K), and Rs 11,615(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,502(24K), Rs 14,211 (22K), and Rs 11,630 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,487 (24K), Rs 14,196 (22K), and Rs 11,615 (18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,487(24K), Rs 14,196(22K), and Rs 11,615(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,487 (24K), Rs 14,196(22K), and Rs 11,615(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,487(24K), Rs 14,196 (22K), and Rs 11,615(18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 g ₹15,487 (+1) ₹14,196 (+1) ₹11,615 (+1) 8 g ₹1,23,896 (+8) ₹1,13,568 (+8) ₹92,920 (+8) 10 g ₹1,54,870 (+10) ₹1,41,960 (+10) ₹1,16,150 (+10) 100 g ₹15,48,700 (+100) ₹14,19,600 (+100) ₹11,61,500 (+100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold Chennai ₹15,492 ₹14,201 ₹11,981 Mumbai ₹15,487 ₹14,196 ₹11,615 Delhi ₹15,502 ₹14,211 ₹11,630 Kolkata ₹15,487 ₹14,196 ₹11,615 Bangalore ₹15,487 ₹14,196 ₹11,615 Hyderabad ₹15,487 ₹14,196 ₹11,615 Kerala ₹15,487 ₹14,196 ₹11,615 Pune ₹15,487 ₹14,196 ₹11,615 Vadodara ₹15,492 ₹14,201 ₹11,620 Ahmedabad ₹15,492 ₹14,201 ₹11,620 Jaipur ₹15,502 ₹14,211 ₹11,630 Lucknow ₹15,502 ₹14,211 ₹11,630 Coimbatore ₹15,492 ₹14,201 ₹11,981 Madurai ₹15,492 ₹14,201 ₹11,981 Vijayawada ₹15,487 ₹14,196 ₹11,615 Patna ₹15,492 ₹14,201 ₹11,620 Nagpur ₹15,487 ₹14,196 ₹11,615 Chandigarh ₹15,502 ₹14,211 ₹11,630 Surat ₹15,492 ₹14,201 ₹11,620 Bhubaneswar ₹15,487 ₹14,196 ₹11,615

What are the silver rates alongside gold for August 13?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 254.90 per gram and Rs 2,54,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday 1 g ₹254.90 ₹255 8 g ₹2,039.20 ₹2,040 10 g ₹2,549 ₹2,550 100 g ₹25,490 ₹25,500 1,000 g (1 kg) ₹2,54,900 ₹2,55,000

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today