Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 14: Gold prices rise or fall? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 14: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today August 14: Gold getting costlier? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: AI generated)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 14: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Monday, Gold and silver prices rose sharply due to buying momentum ahead of the festive season and firm global market cues, with precious metals recording substantial gains of up to more than 1 per cent. Talking about the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery jumped as much as 0.76 per cent or Rs 1,162 to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,52,982 as of 12:38 pm.

At the last count, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,52,900, an increase of 0.71 per cent or Rs 1,080. It touched an intraday low of Rs 1,51,461, down 0.23 per cent or Rs 359. On the other hand, silver futures for September contract outperformed gold rising up to 1.62 per cent or Rs 3,755 to touch an intraday high of Rs 2,35,221 so far. The report further mentioned that the white metal was trading at Rs 2,34,893, a jump of 1.48 per cent or Rs 3,427. It touched an intraday low of Rs 2,31,660, a decrease of 0.08 per cent or Rs 194.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today August 08: Gold getting costlier or easing? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,374 (24K), Rs 14,094 (22K), and Rs 11,534 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,359 (24K), Rs 14,079 (22K), and Rs 11,519 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,514(24K), Rs 14,221 (22K), and Rs 12,001 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,359 (24K), Rs 14,079(22K), and Rs 11,519 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of August 14, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,514(24K), Rs 14,221 (22K), and Rs 12,001 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,359(24K), Rs 14,079(22K), and Rs 11,519(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,374(24K), Rs 14,094 (22K), and Rs 11,534 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,359 (24K), Rs 14,079 (22K), and Rs 11,519 (18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,359(24K), Rs 14,079(22K), and Rs 11,519(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,359 (24K), Rs 14,079(22K), and Rs 11,519(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,359 (24K), Rs 14,079 (22K), and Rs 11,519 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gold Weight 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 gram ₹15,359 (-₹1) ₹14,079 (-₹1) ₹11,519 (-₹1) 8 grams ₹1,22,872 (-₹8) ₹1,12,632 (-₹8) ₹92,152 (-₹8) 10 grams ₹1,53,590 (-₹10) ₹1,40,790 (-₹10) ₹1,15,190 (-₹10) 100 grams ₹15,35,900 (-₹100) ₹14,07,900 (-₹100) ₹11,51,900 (-₹100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (₹/gram) 22K Gold (₹/gram) 18K Gold (₹/gram) Chennai ₹15,514 ₹14,221 ₹12,001 Mumbai ₹15,359 ₹14,079 ₹11,519 Delhi ₹15,374 ₹14,094 ₹11,534 Kolkata ₹15,359 ₹14,079 ₹11,519 Bangalore ₹15,359 ₹14,079 ₹11,519 Hyderabad ₹15,359 ₹14,079 ₹11,519 Kerala ₹15,359 ₹14,079 ₹11,519 Pune ₹15,359 ₹14,079 ₹11,519 Vadodara ₹15,364 ₹14,084 ₹11,524 Ahmedabad ₹15,364 ₹14,084 ₹11,524 Jaipur ₹15,374 ₹14,094 ₹11,534 Lucknow ₹15,374 ₹14,094 ₹11,534 Coimbatore ₹15,514 ₹14,221 ₹12,001 Madurai ₹15,514 ₹14,221 ₹12,001 Vijayawada ₹15,359 ₹14,079 ₹11,519 Patna ₹15,364 ₹14,084 ₹11,524 Nagpur ₹15,359 ₹14,079 ₹11,519

What are the silver rates alongside gold for August 14?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 254.90 per gram and Rs 2,54,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Silver Weight Today Yesterday 1 gram ₹254.90 ₹255 8 grams ₹2,039.20 ₹2,040 10 grams ₹2,549 ₹2,550 100 grams ₹25,490 ₹25,500 1,000 grams ₹2,54,900 ₹2,55,000

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today