Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 15: Gold costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 15: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 15: Gold costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 15: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Friday, Gold and silver prices traded sharply lower amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned of never-before-seen economic measures against Iran.

Speaking about the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (October) declined as much as 0.8 per cent or Rs 1,233 to Rs 1,52,233, hitting an intraday low by 10:22 am. At the last count, the yellow metal was trading at 1,52,415, down Rs 1,051 or 0.68 per cent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,53,200 so far in the session, a decrease of 0.17 per cent or Rs 266 from the previous close, IANS reported.

Meanwhile, silver futures (September) recorded an intraday low of Rs 2,32,454, decreasing 1.27 per cent or Rs 2,993. The white metal was trading at Rs 2,32,880, down Rs 2,567 or about 1 per cent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 2,33,982, down 0.62 per cent or Rs 1,465.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today August 08: Gold getting costlier or easing? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,303 (24K), Rs 14,029 (22K), and Rs 11,481 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,288 (24K), Rs 14,014 (22K), and Rs 11,466 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,316(24K), Rs 14,039 (22K), and Rs 11,819 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,288 (24K), Rs 14,014(22K), and Rs 11,466 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of August 15, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,316(24K), Rs 14,039 (22K), and Rs 11,819 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,288(24K), Rs 14,014(22K), and Rs 11,466(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,303(24K), Rs 14,029 (22K), and Rs 11,481 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,288 (24K), Rs 14,014 (22K), and Rs 11,466 (18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,288(24K), Rs 14,014(22K), and Rs 11,466(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,288 (24K), Rs 14,014(22K), and Rs 11,466(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,288 (24K), Rs 14,014 (22K), and Rs 11,466 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 gram ₹15,288 (-₹1) ₹14,014 (-₹1) ₹11,466 (-₹1) 8 grams ₹1,22,304 (-₹8) ₹1,12,112 (-₹8) ₹91,728 (-₹8) 10 grams ₹1,52,880 (-₹10) ₹1,40,140 (-₹10) ₹1,14,660 (-₹10) 100 grams ₹15,28,800 (-₹100) ₹14,01,400 (-₹100) ₹11,46,600 (-₹100)

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold Chennai ₹15,316 ₹14,039 ₹11,819 Mumbai ₹15,288 ₹14,014 ₹11,466 Delhi ₹15,303 ₹14,029 ₹11,481 Kolkata ₹15,288 ₹14,014 ₹11,466 Bangalore ₹15,288 ₹14,014 ₹11,466 Hyderabad ₹15,288 ₹14,014 ₹11,466 Kerala ₹15,288 ₹14,014 ₹11,466 Pune ₹15,288 ₹14,014 ₹11,466 Vadodara ₹15,293 ₹14,019 ₹11,471 Ahmedabad ₹15,293 ₹14,019 ₹11,471 Jaipur ₹15,303 ₹14,029 ₹11,481 Lucknow ₹15,303 ₹14,029 ₹11,481 Coimbatore ₹15,316 ₹14,039 ₹11,819 Madurai ₹15,316 ₹14,039 ₹11,819 Vijayawada ₹15,288 ₹14,014 ₹11,466 Patna ₹15,293 ₹14,019 ₹11,471 Nagpur ₹15,288 ₹14,014 ₹11,466 Chandigarh ₹15,303 ₹14,029 ₹11,481 Surat ₹15,293 ₹14,019 ₹11,471 Bhubaneswar ₹15,288 ₹14,014 ₹11,466

What are the silver rates alongside gold for August 15?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 254.90 per gram and Rs 2,54,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Silver Rate 1 gram ₹254.90 8 grams ₹2,039.20 10 grams ₹2,549 100 grams ₹25,490 1,000 grams ₹2,54,900

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today