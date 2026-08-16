Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 16: Gold costlier or trading down? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 16: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today July 31: Is gold trading higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 16: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier, Gold prices surged 0.86 per cent on a weekly basis as slew of weaker‑than‑expected US economic data reinforced expectations that the US Federal Reserve will hold interest rates unchanged. Speaking to the news agency IANS report, on Friday, MCX gold futures (October) gained 0.73 per cent and stood at Rs 154,590. On the other hand, MCX silver futures (September) advanced 0.15 per cent and stood at Rs 2,36,272 per kg.

Moreover, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,49,621 on Friday, up from Rs 1,42,863 seen on Monday at market opening, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 14: Gold prices rise or fall? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata