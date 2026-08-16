Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 16: Gold costlier or trading down? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 16: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier, Gold prices surged 0.86 per cent on a weekly basis as slew of weaker‑than‑expected US economic data reinforced expectations that the US Federal Reserve will hold interest rates unchanged. Speaking to the news agency IANS report, on Friday, MCX gold futures (October) gained 0.73 per cent and stood at Rs 154,590. On the other hand, MCX silver futures (September) advanced 0.15 per cent and stood at Rs 2,36,272 per kg.
Moreover, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,49,621 on Friday, up from Rs 1,42,863 seen on Monday at market opening, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).
Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 14: Gold prices rise or fall? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,528 (24K), Rs 14,235 (22K), and Rs 11,650 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,513 (24K), Rs 14,220 (22K), and Rs 11,635 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,513(24K), Rs 14,039 (22K), and Rs 12,000 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,513 (24K), Rs 14,220(22K), and Rs 11,635 (18K) per gram.
For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.
As of August 16, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,513(24K), Rs 14,220 (22K), and Rs 12,000 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,513(24K), Rs 14,220(22K), and Rs 11,635(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,528(24K), Rs 14,235 (22K), and Rs 11,650 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,513 (24K), Rs 14,220 (22K), and Rs 11,635 (18K).
Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,513(24K), Rs 14,220(22K), and Rs 11,635(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,513 (24K), Rs 14,220(22K), and Rs 11,635(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,513 (24K), Rs 14,220 (22K), and Rs 11,635 (18K).
|Gold Weight
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|18K Gold
|1 gram
|₹15,513
|₹14,220
|₹11,635
|8 grams
|₹1,24,104
|₹1,13,760
|₹93,080
|10 grams
|₹1,55,130
|₹1,42,200
|₹1,16,350
|100 grams
|₹15,51,300
|₹14,22,000
|₹11,63,500
|City
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|18K Gold
|Chennai
|₹15,513
|₹14,220
|₹12,000
|Mumbai
|₹15,513
|₹14,220
|₹11,635
|Delhi
|₹15,528
|₹14,235
|₹11,650
|Kolkata
|₹15,513
|₹14,220
|₹11,635
|Bangalore
|₹15,513
|₹14,220
|₹11,635
|Hyderabad
|₹15,513
|₹14,220
|₹11,635
|Kerala
|₹15,513
|₹14,220
|₹11,635
|Pune
|₹15,513
|₹14,220
|₹11,635
|Vadodara
|₹15,518
|₹14,225
|₹11,640
|Ahmedabad
|₹15,518
|₹14,225
|₹11,640
|Jaipur
|₹15,528
|₹14,235
|₹11,650
|Lucknow
|₹15,528
|₹14,235
|₹11,650
|Coimbatore
|₹15,513
|₹14,220
|₹12,000
|Madurai
|₹15,513
|₹14,220
|₹12,000
|Vijayawada
|₹15,513
|₹14,220
|₹11,635
|Patna
|₹15,518
|₹14,225
|₹11,640
|Nagpur
|₹15,513
|₹14,220
|₹11,635
|Chandigarh
|₹15,528
|₹14,235
|₹11,650
|Surat
|₹15,518
|₹14,225
|₹11,640
Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 250 per gram and Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.
Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
|Silver Weight
|Today
|Yesterday
|1 gram
|₹250
|₹250
|8 grams
|₹2,000
|₹2,000
|10 grams
|₹2,500
|₹2,500
|100 grams
|₹25,000
|₹25,000
|1 kilogram
|₹2,50,000
|₹2,50,000
|City
|10 Gram
|100 Gram
|1 KG
|Chennai
|₹2,550
|₹25,500
|₹2,55,000
|Mumbai
|₹2,500
|₹25,000
|₹2,50,000
|Delhi
|₹2,500
|₹25,000
|₹2,50,000
|Kolkata
|₹2,500
|₹25,000
|₹2,50,000
|Bangalore
|₹2,500
|₹25,000
|₹2,50,000
|Hyderabad
|₹2,550
|₹25,500
|₹2,55,000
|Kerala
|₹2,550
|₹25,500
|₹2,55,000
|Pune
|₹2,500
|₹25,000
|₹2,50,000
|Vadodara
|₹2,500
|₹25,000
|₹2,50,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹2,500
|₹25,000
|₹2,50,000
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