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  • Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 16: Gold costlier or trading down? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 16: Gold costlier or trading down? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 16: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: August 16, 2026, 7:10 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 16: Gold costlier or trading down? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Rate Today July 31: Is gold trading higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 16: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier, Gold prices surged 0.86 per cent on a weekly basis as slew of weaker‑than‑expected US economic data reinforced expectations that the US Federal Reserve will hold interest rates unchanged. Speaking to the news agency IANS report, on Friday, MCX gold futures (October) gained 0.73 per cent and stood at Rs 154,590. On the other hand, MCX silver futures (September) advanced 0.15 per cent and stood at Rs 2,36,272 per kg.

Moreover, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,49,621 on Friday, up from Rs 1,42,863 seen on Monday at market opening, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Read more: Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 15: Gold costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 14: Gold prices rise or fall? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,528 (24K), Rs 14,235 (22K), and Rs 11,650 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,513 (24K), Rs 14,220 (22K), and Rs 11,635 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,513(24K), Rs 14,039 (22K), and Rs 12,000 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,513 (24K), Rs 14,220(22K), and Rs 11,635 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of August 16, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,513(24K), Rs 14,220 (22K), and Rs 12,000 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,513(24K), Rs 14,220(22K), and Rs 11,635(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,528(24K), Rs 14,235 (22K), and Rs 11,650 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,513 (24K), Rs 14,220 (22K), and Rs 11,635 (18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,513(24K), Rs 14,220(22K), and Rs 11,635(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,513 (24K), Rs 14,220(22K), and Rs 11,635(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,513 (24K), Rs 14,220 (22K), and Rs 11,635 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gold Weight 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold
1 gram ₹15,513 ₹14,220 ₹11,635
8 grams ₹1,24,104 ₹1,13,760 ₹93,080
10 grams ₹1,55,130 ₹1,42,200 ₹1,16,350
100 grams ₹15,51,300 ₹14,22,000 ₹11,63,500

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold
Chennai ₹15,513 ₹14,220 ₹12,000
Mumbai ₹15,513 ₹14,220 ₹11,635
Delhi ₹15,528 ₹14,235 ₹11,650
Kolkata ₹15,513 ₹14,220 ₹11,635
Bangalore ₹15,513 ₹14,220 ₹11,635
Hyderabad ₹15,513 ₹14,220 ₹11,635
Kerala ₹15,513 ₹14,220 ₹11,635
Pune ₹15,513 ₹14,220 ₹11,635
Vadodara ₹15,518 ₹14,225 ₹11,640
Ahmedabad ₹15,518 ₹14,225 ₹11,640
Jaipur ₹15,528 ₹14,235 ₹11,650
Lucknow ₹15,528 ₹14,235 ₹11,650
Coimbatore ₹15,513 ₹14,220 ₹12,000
Madurai ₹15,513 ₹14,220 ₹12,000
Vijayawada ₹15,513 ₹14,220 ₹11,635
Patna ₹15,518 ₹14,225 ₹11,640
Nagpur ₹15,513 ₹14,220 ₹11,635
Chandigarh ₹15,528 ₹14,235 ₹11,650
Surat ₹15,518 ₹14,225 ₹11,640

What are the silver rates alongside gold for August 16?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 250 per gram and Rs 2,50,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Silver Weight Today Yesterday
1 gram ₹250 ₹250
8 grams ₹2,000 ₹2,000
10 grams ₹2,500 ₹2,500
100 grams ₹25,000 ₹25,000
1 kilogram ₹2,50,000 ₹2,50,000

Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 KG
Chennai ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000
Mumbai ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000
Delhi ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000
Kolkata ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000
Bangalore ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000
Hyderabad ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000
Kerala ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000
Pune ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000
Vadodara ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000
Ahmedabad ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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