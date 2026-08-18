Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 18: Gold costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 18: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today July 31: Is gold trading higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 18: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Gold prices surged 0.86 per cent on a weekly basis as slew of weaker‑than‑expected US economic data reinforced expectations that the US Federal Reserve will hold interest rates unchanged, IANS reported. On Friday, MCX gold futures (October) gained 0.73 per cent and stood at Rs 154,590. On the other hand, MCX silver futures (September) advanced 0.15 per cent and stood at Rs 2,36,272 per kg.

Moreover, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,49,621 on Friday, up from Rs 1,42,863 seen on Monday at market opening, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). Gold and silver also benefited from crude oil staying volatile on lingering Middle East tensions, lower Treasury yields and a weaker US dollar, market participants said, IANS reported.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today August 08: Gold getting costlier or easing? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,582 (24K), Rs 14,286 (22K), and Rs 11,629 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,567 (24K), Rs 14,271 (22K), and Rs 11,677 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,567(24K), Rs 14,271 (22K), and Rs 12,051 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,567 (24K), Rs 14,271(22K), and Rs 11,677 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of August 18, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,567(24K), Rs 14,271 (22K), and Rs 12,051 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,567(24K), Rs 14,271(22K), and Rs 11,677(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,582(24K), Rs 14,286 (22K), and Rs 11,692 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,567 (24K), Rs 14,271 (22K), and Rs 11,677 (18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,567(24K), Rs 14,271(22K), and Rs 11,677(18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,567 (24K), Rs 14,271(22K), and Rs 11,677(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,567 (24K), Rs 14,271 (22K), and Rs 11,677 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 gram ₹15,567 ₹14,271 ₹11,677 8 grams ₹1,24,536 ₹1,14,168 ₹93,416 10 grams ₹1,55,670 ₹1,42,710 ₹1,16,770 100 grams ₹15,56,700 ₹14,27,100 ₹11,67,700

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Gold (1g) 22K Gold (1g) 18K Gold (1g) Chennai ₹15,567 ₹14,271 ₹12,051 Mumbai ₹15,567 ₹14,271 ₹11,677 Delhi ₹15,582 ₹14,286 ₹11,692 Kolkata ₹15,567 ₹14,271 ₹11,677 Bangalore ₹15,567 ₹14,271 ₹11,677 Hyderabad ₹15,567 ₹14,271 ₹11,677 Kerala ₹15,567 ₹14,271 ₹11,677 Pune ₹15,567 ₹14,271 ₹11,677 Vadodara ₹15,572 ₹14,276 ₹11,682 Ahmedabad ₹15,572 ₹14,276 ₹11,682 Jaipur ₹15,582 ₹14,286 ₹11,692 Lucknow ₹15,582 ₹14,286 ₹11,692 Coimbatore ₹15,567 ₹14,271 ₹12,051 Madurai ₹15,567 ₹14,271 ₹12,051 Vijayawada ₹15,567 ₹14,271 ₹11,677 Patna ₹15,572 ₹14,276 ₹11,682 Nagpur ₹15,567 ₹14,271 ₹11,677 Chandigarh ₹15,582 ₹14,286 ₹11,692 Surat ₹15,572 ₹14,276 ₹11,682 Bhubaneswar ₹15,567 ₹14,271 ₹11,677

What are the silver rates alongside gold for August 18?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 249.90 per gram and Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today July 01: Gold gets costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight Today Yesterday 1 gram ₹249.90 ₹250 8 grams ₹1,999.20 ₹2,000 10 grams ₹2,499 ₹2,500 100 grams ₹24,990 ₹25,000 1 kg ₹2,49,900 ₹2,50,000

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)