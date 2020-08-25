Gold Price Latest Update: Ahead of the festive season, the price of the gold on Tuesday declined by Rs 557 to Rs 52,350 per 10 gram in the national capital. Also Read - Gold Futures Touches New High, Nears Rs 50,000/10 gm

As per updates from the HDFC Securities, the price of the silver tumbled Rs 1606 to Rs 66,736 per kg from its previous close of Rs 68,342 per kg. However, the gold price in the previous trade had closed at Rs 52,907 per 10 gram.

HDFC Securities further updated that the spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi continued to decline and fell by Rs 557 amid stronger rupee.

The rupee pared its early gains and settled for the day on a flat note at 74.33 against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking muted domestic equities.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally higher at USD 1,930 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 26.45 per ounce.

(with inputs from PTI)