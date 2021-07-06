New Delhi: Gold rate today went up by Rs 120 per 10 gram and 1,200 per 100 gram. After this hike, Gold price per 10 gram of 22-carat has gone over Rs 46,400-mark. Gold rate per 10 gram of 24-carat is over Rs 47,400-mark. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Check Gold Price In Your City
Gold rates vary in state to state and city to city due to different taxes levied on the precious metal. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, July 2, 2021: Check Affordable Gold Price
- Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,430 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,430 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Chennai is Rs 44,730 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,800 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 46,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat and gold price is Rs 50,500 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,920 per 10 gram of 22-carat and gold rate is Rs 49,620 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Bangalore is Rs 44,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 44,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold rate in Pune is Rs 46,430 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold rate in Uttar Pardesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,500 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Patna is Rs 46,430 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,430 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,430 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,430 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Gold rate in Jaipur is Rs 46,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,500 per 10 gram of 24-carat.
- Meanwhile, in the international market, gold price soared to nearly two-week high. Spot gold was steady at USD 1,792.34 per ounce. US gold futures rose by 0.5 per cent to USD 1,792.