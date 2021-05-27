New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold price today changed big time. Gold rate today has gone up by Rs 800 per 10 gram. If you are buying 100 gram of gold, you have to pay Rs 800 extra. Gold rate for 10 gram of 22-carat is Rs 46,800. Gold price for 10 gram of 24-carat is Rs 47,800. After this big jump in gold price, gold rates across India have changed. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap Undergoes Angioplasty After Mild Chest Pain, Condition Stable

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 46,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat, and Rs 50,700 per 24-carat.

Gold rate in Pune today is Rs 46,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat, and Rs 47,800 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate today in Nagpur is Rs 46,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat, and Rs 47,800 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold Rate Today, Gold Price in India

City22-k gold (per 10 gm)24-k gold (per 10 gm)
ChennaiRs 46,500Rs 50,700
BangaloreRs 46,100Rs 50,300
DelhiRs 47,100Rs 51,000
MumbaiRs 46,800Rs 47,800
KeralaRs 46,100Rs 50,300
PatnaRs 46,800Rs 47,800
NagpurRs 46,800Rs 47,800
Bhubaneswar Rs 46,100Rs 50,300
AhmedabadRs 48,000Rs 50,000

Gold rates in states and cities vary due to separate taxes levied by different state governments. Gold rates mentioned in the copy may not match with gold prices at jewellery shops.