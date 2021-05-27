New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold price today changed big time. Gold rate today has gone up by Rs 800 per 10 gram. If you are buying 100 gram of gold, you have to pay Rs 800 extra. Gold rate for 10 gram of 22-carat is Rs 46,800. Gold price for 10 gram of 24-carat is Rs 47,800. After this big jump in gold price, gold rates across India have changed. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap Undergoes Angioplasty After Mild Chest Pain, Condition Stable

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 46,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat, and Rs 50,700 per 24-carat.

Gold rate in Pune today is Rs 46,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat, and Rs 47,800 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate today in Nagpur is Rs 46,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat, and Rs 47,800 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold Rate Today, Gold Price in India

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 46,500 Rs 50,700 Bangalore Rs 46,100 Rs 50,300 Delhi Rs 47,100 Rs 51,000 Mumbai Rs 46,800 Rs 47,800 Kerala Rs 46,100 Rs 50,300 Patna Rs 46,800 Rs 47,800 Nagpur Rs 46,800 Rs 47,800 Bhubaneswar Rs 46,100 Rs 50,300 Ahmedabad Rs 48,000 Rs 50,000

Gold rates in states and cities vary due to separate taxes levied by different state governments. Gold rates mentioned in the copy may not match with gold prices at jewellery shops.