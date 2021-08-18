New Delhi: Gold price today rose by Rs 450 per 10 gram. This means 100 gram of 22-carat gold rate is up by a whopping Rs 4,500. The sudden rise in gold rate in India came as the gold prices in the international market also remains flat. Spot gold was flat at USD 1,785.66 per ounce, the US gold futures were flat at USD 1,787.20 per ounce.Also Read - Gold Rate Today Drops Big; Check Revised Gold Price City Wise

