New Delhi: Gold price today rose by Rs 450 per 10 gram. This means 100 gram of 22-carat gold rate is up by a whopping Rs 4,500. The sudden rise in gold rate in India came as the gold prices in the international market also remains flat. Spot gold was flat at USD 1,785.66 per ounce, the US gold futures were flat at USD 1,787.20 per ounce.Also Read - Gold Rate Today Drops Big; Check Revised Gold Price City Wise
Gold Price Today
- Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 46,430 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 44,580 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Bangalore is Rs 44,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Kerala is Rs 45,520 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Vadodara is Rs 45,950 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Pune is Rs 45,520 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Jaipur is Rs 46,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Lucknow is Rs 46,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Patna is Rs 45,520 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,430 per 10 gram of 22-carat.