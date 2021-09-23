New Delhi: Gold price today is up by just Rs 30 per 10 gram amid depreciation in the value of rupee and the firm global cues. Gold rates in the futures trade have also increased on Thursday. Gold rate in India witnessed decline for consecutive days in September but in the last few days price has started to move northwards, according to good returns website.Also Read - Gold Rate Remains Stable; Check Gold Price In Your City

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading higher by 0.06 per cent, to Rs 46,665 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 6,988 lots, as per data provided by the MCXIndia. Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts were quoted as saying by PTI. Also Read - Gold Rate Drops By Massive ₹2,600; Check Gold Price In Your City

In the international market, gold rates have gone down following the announcement of the US Federal Reserve policy. Spot gold dipped by 0.3 per cent at USD 1,762.33 per ounce. The US gold futures were down to 0.9 per cent to USD 1,762.10, as per Reuters report. Meanwhile, in a positive sign for the gems and jewellery industry, around 28 per cent of urban citizens in India are planning to spend on gold in the next three months, PTI reported quoting market research firm YouGov’s Diwali Spending Index. Data for the Diwali Spending Index was collected online by YouGov Omnibus from among 2,021 respondents in the country between August 17-20, representing the adult online population in India, the PTI report says.

Gold Rate Today In India