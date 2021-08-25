New Delhi: Gold rate today went up marginally by Rs 10 per 10 gram in India. Meanwhile, gold prices fell in the international market. Spot gold dropped by 0.5 per cent to USD 1,793.59 per ounce, while the US gold futures dipped 0.7 per cent to USD 1,795.90.Also Read - Thousands of Terrorists Might Have Been Airlifted Out of Kabul: Trump Slams Biden's Afghan Policy

Gold Rate Today, Gold Price

Gold price today in Chennai is Rs 44,690 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,660 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,610 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,960 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 44,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 45,780 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 46,960 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Jaipur is Rs 46,510 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Lucknow is Rs 46,510 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 45,780 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,660 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Readers, please note that gold rate mentioned in the copy may not match with gold price at jewellery shops.