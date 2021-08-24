New Delhi: Gold price today is up by Rs 10 per 10 gram. The hike in gold rate comes after sharp fall in prices, as per details provided by Goodreturns website. Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices remained above USD 1,800. Spot gold eased by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,801.65 per ounce, the US gold futures were down by 0.1 per cent at USD 1,804.10.Also Read - WI vs PAK 2nd Test: Shaheen Afridi's Six Wickets Help Pakistan Seize Initiative vs West Indies on Day 4

Gold Rate Today, Gold Price

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 44,620 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,270 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,410 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 46,710 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Bengaluru is Rs 44,260 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 44,260 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kerala is Rs 44,260 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 45,460 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 46,790 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 45,460 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,270 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Readers please note that Gold rates mentioned in the copy may not match with gold prices at jewellery shops.