New Delhi: Gold rate today remained unchanged even as the gold price for 10 gram of 22-carat remained below Rs 47,000-mark. The 10 gram of 24-carat gold price has also remained unchanged. The initial days of July saw consecutive increases in gold prices. However, in last few days, there has been stability in the gold rates, according to rates provided by good returns website.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Price Revised, Check City-Wise List

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,810 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,810 per 10 gram of 24-carat. If you are buying Gold in the national capital, then the rate in Delhi is Rs 46,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,950 per 10 gram of 24-carat. 10 gram of 22-carat Gold price in Chennai is Rs 45,260 and Rs 49,380 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,360 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,060 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Bangalore is Rs 44,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,820 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,820 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price today in Kerala is Rs 44,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,820 per 10 gram of 24-carat. In Pune, gold price is Rs 46,810 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,810 per 10 gram of 24-carat. If you are buying gold in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,950 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Meanwhile, in the international market, Gold prices rose marginally. Spot gold rate increased by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,809.34 per ounce. US gold futures were at USD 1,809.3. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: 22-Carat Gold Price Remains Below Rs 47K Mark; Check City Wise List

Readers please note that gold prices vary from state to state and city to city. Gold rates mentioned in the copy may not match with that of the jewellery shops. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Big Change In Gold Price; Check City-Wise List