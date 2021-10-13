New Delhi: Gold price today was increased by Rs 90 per 10 gram, according to data on Good Returns website. However, Gold rates dropped in futures trade on Wednesday as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold was trading lower by 0.10 per cent, to Rs 47,151 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,743 lots, as per details provided by MCXIndia website. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants.Also Read - Gold Price Remains Low; Check Gold Rate in Your City Before Buying

In the international market, gold prices remained steady. The spot gold was at USD 1,760.26 per ounce, while the US gold futures were trading higher by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,760.60, according to Reuters report.

Gold Price Today

Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 46,030 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 46,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Chennai, gold price is Rs 44,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,500 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Bengaluru, gold price is Rs 44,150 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,150 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,150 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 45,360 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Ahmedabad, gold price is Rs 44,980 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Jaipur is Rs 45,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 44,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Patna is Rs 45,360 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,030 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate mentioned in the copy may not match with the prices at jewellery shops.