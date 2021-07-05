New Delhi: Gold rate today went up marginally by Rs 10 per 10 gram. Gold price per 10 gram of 22-carat remains at around Rs 46,300-mark. Gold rate per 10 gram of 24-carat is at around Rs 47,300-mark. Gold rates differ from state to state and city to city due to different taxes levied. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, July 2, 2021: Check Affordable Gold Price

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 44,860 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,940 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,310 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,360 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,460 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,910 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 49,610 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Bangalore is Rs 44,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price is Hyderabad is Rs 44,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,340 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Pune is Rs 46,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,310 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,460 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,460 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Meanwhile, in the international market Gold prices were down. Spot gold dropped 0.1 per cent to USD 1,785.41 per ounce and US gold futures were up by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,785.20.

Readers please take note that gold rates mentioned in the copy may vary from the prices at jewellery shops.