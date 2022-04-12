Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: Gold rates today remained stable across the country, for the second day in a row. Generally used as a hedge against inflation, gold rates have crossed the Rs 53,000-mark in India. The rising consumer prices due to shortfall in supply have put the aam aadmi into a tough position.Also Read - Global Stocks Sink Due To Rise In Inflation, Supply Chain Disruptions

According to goodreturns' website, the gold rate in India for 10-gams of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,600 and for 24-carat gold is Rs 53,020.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 12, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.