New Delhi: The gold rate today stayed static across the country. In India, the gold rate today was Rs 44,900 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. In Delhi, the gold rate was Rs 44,900. While the gold rate in Mumbai was Rs 44,900, the same as the gold rate in Delhi, according to goodreturns' website.

Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here On February 2, 2022

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.