New Delhi: Gold rates remained static on February 12, 2022. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 45,800 and for 24-carat was Rs 49,970, according to data on goodreturns’ website. The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 45,800 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on a lesser side at Rs 46,010. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 45,800, the same as the gold price in the national capital.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Price Rises By Rs 2,500 On February 11. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

Gold Rate Today On February 11, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Price Rises By Rs 2,000 On February 9. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

City22 Carat Gold
Today		24 Carat Gold
Today
Chennai46,01050,200
Mumbai45,80049,970
Delhi45,80049,970
Kolkata45,80049,700
Bangalore45,80049,970
Hyderabad45,80049,970
Kerala45,80049,970
Pune45,76049,900
Vadodara45,76049,700
Ahmedabad45,76049,900
Jaipur45,75049,300
Lucknow46,40049,400
Coimbatore46,01050,200
Madurai46,01050,200
Vijayawada45,80049,970
Patna45,76049,900
Nagpur45,76049,900
Chandigarh46,40049,400
Surat45,76049,900
Bhubaneswar45,80050,170
Mangalore45,80049,970
Visakhapatnam45,80049,970
Nashik45,76049,900
Mysore45,80049,970
Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Price Rises By Rs 1,000 On February 8. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here