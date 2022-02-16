New Delhi: Gold rates in India rose by Rs 100 on Wednesday. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 46,410 and for 24-carat was Rs 50,630, according to data on goodreturns’ website. The gold rates have been rising for the past several days in the backdrop of rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine and high crude oil prices.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Fall By Rs 5,100. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On February 15, 2022 Here

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 46,410 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on a lesser side at Rs 46,970. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 46,410, the same as the gold price in the national capital. Also Read - Bear Hug On Valentine's Day! Sensex Sinks Over 1,700 Points, Nifty Worst Since April 2021

Gold Rate Today On February 16, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in. Also Read - Share Market Today: Sensex Nosedives 1,400 Points, Nifty Below 17,000. Metal, Bank Stocks Weak