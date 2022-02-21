New Delhi: Gold rates in India eased by Rs 100 per kg on Monday. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 45,990 and for 24-carat was Rs 50,180, according to data on goodreturns’ website. The gold rates have been falling for the past three days as signs of easing tensions between Russia and Ukraine emerged.Also Read - Share Market Today: Sensex Tumbles 500 Points, Nifty50 Near 17,100. Media, Oil Stocks Weak

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 45,990 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on a lesser side at Rs 47,320. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 45,990, the same as the gold price in the national capital. Also Read - Stocks To Buy Today: 20 Shares To Book Good Profits On February 21, 2022

According to a report by Reuters, the oil prices touched $95 per barrel in early trade on Monday. The report stated that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has warned Russia that it would be cut off from international financial markets and denied access to major exports if it goes forward and invades Ukraine. Also, New York Times has been reporting a rise in shelling in the Donetsk and Donbas region in Eastern Ukraine. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Lufthansa to Suspend Flights to Ukraine Capital Kyiv From Monday. Details Here

Gold Rate Today On February 21, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.