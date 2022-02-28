New Delhi: Gold rates in India fell by Rs 100 per kg on Monday. The gold prices and oil prices have been facing the brunt of geopolitical pressures. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 46,340 and for 24-carat was Rs 50,560, according to data on goodreturns’ website. The gold rates have been falling for the past four days.Also Read - After Assault Reports, Indian Embassy Asks Stranded Diaspora To Not Venture Towards Railway Stations Until Curfew Lifted In Ukraine

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 46,340 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on a higher side at Rs 47,370. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 46,340, the same as the gold price in the national capital.

Russia and Ukraine have been fighting in Ukraine. According to reports, a tough battle is going on in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Yesterday, the Russian forces took over the second largest city of Kharkiv, only to lose it back to Ukrainian armed forces hours later. According to Volodymyr Zelensky, the next 24 hours are crucial for Ukraine.

Gold Rate Today On February 28, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.