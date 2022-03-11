New Delhi: Gold rates in India remained constant on March 11, 2022, for 22-carat gold. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 48,200 and for 24-carat was Rs 52,580, according to data on goodreturns’ website. On MCX, gold was trading at Rs 52,901 per 10 grams. Also Read - 'Thank You Indian Embassy, PM Modi': Pakistani Girl After Authorities Rescue Her From War-torn Ukraine

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 48,200 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on the higher side at Rs 49,060. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 48,200, the same as the gold price in the national capital.

The assembly election results of 5 states in India were announced yesterday. Share market responded positively to it. BJP won the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. And the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered an authoritative victory in Punjab. However, owing to high inflation figures in the USA, Sensex today was trading flat, just 140 points higher than the last close. Nifty50 was up by 40 points as of 12 PM.

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.