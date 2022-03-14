New Delhi: Gold rates in India rose by Rs 100 per kg March 14, 2022, for 22-carat gold. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 48,410 and for 24-carat was Rs 52,810, according to data on goodreturns’ website.Also Read - Ukraine Alleges Russia Using "Nazis' Flaming Onion" Phosphorous Bombs

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 48,410 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on the higher side at Rs 48,950. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 48,410, the same as the gold price in the national capital. Also Read - Ukraine Accuses Russian Forces Of Abducting Another Mayor, Calls On International Community To Stop ‘Russian Terror’

According to latest media reports, the gold imports in India rose by 73 per cent between April and February. The total imports between the months were $45 billion. India is the second-largest importer of gold after China. Most of the demand of the jewellery industry in the country is met through imports. Also Read - Amid Ukraine Conflict, Tata Steel Seeks Alternative To Russian Coal

Gold Rate Today On March 14, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.