New Delhi: Gold rates in India remained stagnant on March 19, 2022, for 22-carat gold at Rs 47,450. For 24-crt gold, the rate rose by Rs 100 per kg. 10 grams of 24-crt gold cost Rs 51,770 on Saturday. All the above rates have been taken from the goodreturns’ website.Also Read - Biden, China's Xi To Discuss Russia Ukraine War, Economic Competition Tomorrow

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 47,450 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on the higher side at Rs 48,220. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 47,450, the same as the gold price in the national capital. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Fall By Rs 5,000. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On March 16, 2022 Here

The volatility in gold rates has continued for quite some time now. In the last week itself, the gold rates have plunged over Rs 2,000 per 10 grams. However, the prices have started to cool down. The oil prices too have started to fall down after nearing $130 per barrel recently. Also Read - India May Accept Russian Offer To Buy Oil At Cheaper Rates: Report

Gold Rate Today On March 19, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.