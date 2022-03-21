New Delhi: Gold rates in India remained stagnant on March 21, 2022, for 22-carat gold at Rs 47,300. For 24-crt gold too, the rates remained stagnant. 10 grams of 24-crt gold cost Rs 51,600 on Saturday. All the above rates have been taken from the goodreturns’ website.Also Read - Ukraine Says Russian Forces Bombed Art School In Mariupol Housing 400 Refugees

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 47,300 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on the higher side at Rs 48,050. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 47,300, the same as the gold price in the national capital.

The gold rates have largely remained stagnant for the last few days. The global markets too have started to recover from the battering received in January and February due to the Russia Ukraine war. Also, the oil prices have cooled down considerably from the peak of $130 per barrel.

Gold Rate Today On March 21, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.