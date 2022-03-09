New Delhi: Gold rates in India remained constant on March 9, 2022, for 22-carat gold. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 49,400 and for 24-carat was Rs 53,890, according to data on goodreturns’ website. The gold rates touched Rs 54,000 levels on MCX as Russia Ukraine tensions continued rising. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: PepsiCo Suspends Production, Sale Of Pepsi-Cola And Other Global Beverage Brands In Russia

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 49,400 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on the higher side at Rs 50,200. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 49,400, the same as the gold price in the national capital.

In a big development, the US announced late in the night that they will stop importing oil from Russia. This, according to media reports, may lead to higher oil prices in the country as the supply of oil is not easily replaceable. Yesterday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak said that removing Russia from oil markets might lead to oil touching $300/barrel. This would have its impacts on gold rates also.

Gold Rate Today On March 9, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.