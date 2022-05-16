Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold rates in India remained constant for 22-carat and 24-carat gold on Monday. The gold price in India has fallen below Rs 51,000-mark in most cities. According to goodreturns.in, the gold rate in India for 22-carat gold is Rs 46,250 per 10 gram. For 24-carat gold, the rates are Rs 50,450.Also Read - Gold Prices Fall To Lowest In Three Months, Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 13, 2022 | Gold Rate Today

In Delhi, the gold rate was Rs 46,250. Whereas in Chennai, the gold rate is Rs 47,370 for 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the rate in Chennai is Rs 51,670.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 16, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹47,370 ₹51,670 Mumbai ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Delhi ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Kolkata ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Bangalore ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Hyderabad ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Kerala ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Pune ₹46,320 ₹50,520 Vadodara ₹46,320 ₹50,520 Ahmedabad ₹46,300 ₹50,500 Jaipur ₹46,400 ₹50,600 Lucknow ₹46,400 ₹50,600 Coimbatore ₹47,370 ₹51,670 Madurai ₹47,370 ₹51,670 Vijayawada ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Patna ₹46,320 ₹50,520 Nagpur ₹46,320 ₹50,520 Chandigarh ₹46,400 ₹50,600 Surat ₹46,300 ₹50,500 Bhubaneswar ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Mangalore ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Visakhapatnam ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Nashik ₹46,320 ₹50,520 Mysore ₹46,250 ₹50,450

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.