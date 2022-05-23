Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Monday, remained constant at Rs 47,050 per kg for 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the gold rate today is Rs 51,330 per 10 grams. According to goodreturns.in, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold was the same yesterday, May 22.Also Read - Gold Prices Up By Rs 35,000; Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 22 Here | Gold Rate Today

In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,050. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 51,330. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,050.

On MCX, the gold rates are expected to rise today due to an easing in the value of the dollar. A weak dollar makes gold easier to buy for overseas buyers. This raises the demand for bullion and makes it costly due to the demand-pull mechanism. In the US, the gold rates touched a week high, rising by 0.3 per cent to $1,850 per ounce.

Generally, bullion is considered a safe investment during times of crisis. However, it loses its attraction if the bond yields rise.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 23, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City22 Carat Gold
Today		24 Carat Gold
Today
Chennai48,17052,550
Mumbai47,05051,330
Delhi47,05051,330
Kolkata47,05051,330
Bangalore47,05051,330
Hyderabad47,05051,330
Kerala47,05051,330
Pune47,15051,380
Vadodara47,15051,380
Ahmedabad47,10051,400
Jaipur47,20051,480
Lucknow47,20051,480
Coimbatore48,17052,550
Madurai48,17052,550
Vijayawada47,05051,330
Patna47,15051,380
Nagpur47,15051,380
Chandigarh47,20051,480
Surat47,10051,400
Bhubaneswar47,05051,330
Mangalore47,05051,330
Visakhapatnam47,05051,330
Nashik47,15051,380
Mysore47,05051,330

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.