Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Monday, remained constant at Rs 47,050 per kg for 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the gold rate today is Rs 51,330 per 10 grams. According to goodreturns.in, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold was the same yesterday, May 22.

In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,050. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 51,330. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,050.

On MCX, the gold rates are expected to rise today due to an easing in the value of the dollar. A weak dollar makes gold easier to buy for overseas buyers. This raises the demand for bullion and makes it costly due to the demand-pull mechanism. In the US, the gold rates touched a week high, rising by 0.3 per cent to $1,850 per ounce.

Generally, bullion is considered a safe investment during times of crisis. However, it loses its attraction if the bond yields rise.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 23, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹48,170 ₹52,550 Mumbai ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Delhi ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Kolkata ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Bangalore ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Hyderabad ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Kerala ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Pune ₹47,150 ₹51,380 Vadodara ₹47,150 ₹51,380 Ahmedabad ₹47,100 ₹51,400 Jaipur ₹47,200 ₹51,480 Lucknow ₹47,200 ₹51,480 Coimbatore ₹48,170 ₹52,550 Madurai ₹48,170 ₹52,550 Vijayawada ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Patna ₹47,150 ₹51,380 Nagpur ₹47,150 ₹51,380 Chandigarh ₹47,200 ₹51,480 Surat ₹47,100 ₹51,400 Bhubaneswar ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Mangalore ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Visakhapatnam ₹47,050 ₹51,330 Nashik ₹47,150 ₹51,380 Mysore ₹47,050 ₹51,330

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.