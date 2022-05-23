Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: The gold prices on Monday, remained constant at Rs 47,050 per kg for 22-carat gold. For 24-carat gold, the gold rate today is Rs 51,330 per 10 grams. According to goodreturns.in, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold was the same yesterday, May 22.Also Read - Gold Prices Up By Rs 35,000; Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 22 Here | Gold Rate Today
In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,050. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 51,330. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 47,050. Also Read - Gold Prices Up By Rs 20,000; Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 20 Here | Gold Rate Today
On MCX, the gold rates are expected to rise today due to an easing in the value of the dollar. A weak dollar makes gold easier to buy for overseas buyers. This raises the demand for bullion and makes it costly due to the demand-pull mechanism. In the US, the gold rates touched a week high, rising by 0.3 per cent to $1,850 per ounce. Also Read - Gold Prices Lowest Since February; Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 19 Here | Gold Rate Today
Generally, bullion is considered a safe investment during times of crisis. However, it loses its attraction if the bond yields rise.
Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On May 23, 2022, Here
The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.
|City
|22 Carat Gold
Today
|24 Carat Gold
Today
|Chennai
|₹48,170
|₹52,550
|Mumbai
|₹47,050
|₹51,330
|Delhi
|₹47,050
|₹51,330
|Kolkata
|₹47,050
|₹51,330
|Bangalore
|₹47,050
|₹51,330
|Hyderabad
|₹47,050
|₹51,330
|Kerala
|₹47,050
|₹51,330
|Pune
|₹47,150
|₹51,380
|Vadodara
|₹47,150
|₹51,380
|Ahmedabad
|₹47,100
|₹51,400
|Jaipur
|₹47,200
|₹51,480
|Lucknow
|₹47,200
|₹51,480
|Coimbatore
|₹48,170
|₹52,550
|Madurai
|₹48,170
|₹52,550
|Vijayawada
|₹47,050
|₹51,330
|Patna
|₹47,150
|₹51,380
|Nagpur
|₹47,150
|₹51,380
|Chandigarh
|₹47,200
|₹51,480
|Surat
|₹47,100
|₹51,400
|Bhubaneswar
|₹47,050
|₹51,330
|Mangalore
|₹47,050
|₹51,330
|Visakhapatnam
|₹47,050
|₹51,330
|Nashik
|₹47,150
|₹51,380
|Mysore
|₹47,050
|₹51,330
Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.