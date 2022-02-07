New Delhi: Gold rate today remained static for the third consecutive day. The gold rate in India for 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 45,100 and fr 24-carat gold is Rs 49,200. The gold rate has remained static since February 5, 2022. The gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat gold is Rs 45,100 and for 24-carat gold is Rs 49,200, the same as the national rate.Also Read - Gold Rate Feb 5: Gold Prices in India Decreases For 24 And 22 Carat. Check Latest Rates in Your City

In Mumbai too, the gold rate today was Rs 45,100 and Rs 49,200 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold respectively. The prices in Chennai, however, were on a bit higher side with 10 grams of 22-carat gold being Rs 45,420 and 24-carat gold rate in Chennai being Rs 49,550.

The gold prices in India are expected to show volatility this week due to the Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) scheduled on February 8-11. The meeting was supposed to take place on February 7 but was postponed due to the demise of the singing legend, Lata Mangeshkar.

Gold Rate Today On February 7, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.

City22 Carat Gold
Today		24 Carat Gold
Today
Chennai45,42049,550
Mumbai45,10049,200
Delhi45,10049,200
Kolkata45,10049,200
Bangalore45,10049,200
Hyderabad45,10049,200
Kerala45,10049,200
Pune45,05049,060
Vadodara44,95049,050
Ahmedabad45,01049,110
Jaipur45,05048,900
Lucknow45,70048,600
Coimbatore45,42049,550
Madurai45,42049,550
Vijayawada45,10049,200
Patna45,05049,060
Nagpur45,10049,200
Chandigarh45,70048,600
Surat45,01049,110
Bhubaneswar45,10049,200
Mangalore45,10049,200
Visakhapatnam45,10049,200
Nashik45,05049,060
Mysore45,10049,200