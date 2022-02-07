New Delhi: Gold rate today remained static for the third consecutive day. The gold rate in India for 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 45,100 and fr 24-carat gold is Rs 49,200. The gold rate has remained static since February 5, 2022. The gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat gold is Rs 45,100 and for 24-carat gold is Rs 49,200, the same as the national rate.Also Read - Gold Rate Feb 5: Gold Prices in India Decreases For 24 And 22 Carat. Check Latest Rates in Your City

In Mumbai too, the gold rate today was Rs 45,100 and Rs 49,200 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold respectively. The prices in Chennai, however, were on a bit higher side with 10 grams of 22-carat gold being Rs 45,420 and 24-carat gold rate in Chennai being Rs 49,550.

The gold prices in India are expected to show volatility this week due to the Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) scheduled on February 8-11. The meeting was supposed to take place on February 7 but was postponed due to the demise of the singing legend, Lata Mangeshkar.

Gold Rate Today On February 7, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.